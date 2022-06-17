One night only

The Cameron Community Players Children’s Theater Workshop will open its summer production “In the Spotlight” 6 p.m. Friday inside the Goodrich Theater.

The production will feature a variety of musical performances with the hope of showcasing the talents of area kids and teens honed over more than three weeks as part of the Cameron Community Players Children’s Workshop Program.

“It’s really fun to work with the little kids. They come in really shy, then we get them really brave. They get to show me what they got. A lot of times we get them up there and they say ‘no, no, no’, then they get up there and nail it. It’s just fun. I had more kids want solos than I have in any year before,” Cameron Community Player’s Children’s Theater Workshop Director Teri Robinson said.

Although working up to Friday’s performance for the past three weeks, “In the Spotlight” is only the icing on the cake for the program, which takes children through the audition process, rehearsals and many of the other aspects that go into putting on a live stage performance.

“We take baby steps, and do a lot of learning. This year, we did some things a little different. We got our older kids early, so we had them for two weeks, then we brought the littler kids in. They were kind of camp counselors or helpers, and they really helped a lot. They were able to mentor better and able to take the lead on a lot of this, which has been really fun,” Robinson said.