OPEN HOUSE AT CORRECTIONS CENTER NOV. 18

Open House at Academy for Excellence in Corrections Monday, November 11

JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri prison officials are opening a new facility to the public later this month after converting the former lockup into a training center for guards.

The Missouri Department of Corrections will hold an open house at the newly named Academy for Excellence in Corrections located in what used to be the Western Missouri Correctional Center in Cameron on Nov. 18.

The new facility aims to increase staff retention in a state agency plagued with turnover due to difficult working conditions and low pay.

After hitting a turnover rate of more than 30% last year, the department is projecting the number of people leaving the agency will level off at 29%, according to budget documents submitted to the governor’s budget office.

Alongside a more than 25% pay raise phased in over the past three years, officials hope the center helps improve job satisfaction.

“After COVID hit, staffing was a challenge — not just for corrections, but for everybody,” said Mike Strong, human services director for the department. “You can have any type of a training facility, but until you experience it, it’s not the same.

The conversion of the prison began taking shape in 2022 when the department began moving inmates into the neighboring Crossroads Correctional Center. Crossroads had been empty after prisoners were moved out in the wake of a May 2018 riot.

The decision to make it a training center came amid a 30% drop in the statewide prison population over the past eight years.

Many of the facility’s prison cells were transformed into college dormitory-style quarters — featuring smart TVs with Wi-Fi, extra-long twin beds and vinyl hardwood flooring. That will allow trainees to stay overnight. In addition, each wing now has three shower stalls with attached private dressing rooms.

Administrative areas have been upgraded, classrooms have been expanded to accommodate 30-plus students, and the barbershop is now a convenience store.

Incoming employees can be trained in an environment similar to their next jobs, making cell searches, headcounts and other functions used in actual cell blocks.

“At the academy, you get to run a control center, perform searches, and do fence checks in a real environment. That was our thinking: What can we do to set up our staff to be more successful moving forward?” Strong added.

The focus on training comes as the department is facing the fallout of an inmate death at the Jefferson City Correctional Center in December 2023.

Recently released video of the final moments before Othel Moore’s death shows him lying motionless with a mask covering his face, hands restrained behind his back, and legs bound together as a guard watches from outside the cell.

Four former staffers at the prison have pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder. Charges against a fifth were dropped. The warden of the prison was fired.

A criminal complaint alleges that guards pepper-sprayed Moore, placed a mask over his face and left him in a position that caused him to suffocate.

Moore’s mother and sister also have filed a wrongful death lawsuit.

The new training facility began training courses in January and has been gradually phasing in additional classes on a regional basis throughout the year — a process that will be complete in January 2025. Overnight stays begin later this month.