An Open Letter to the City Council on City Manager Position

The C-O has sent this letter to City Clerk Shellie Blades and to all members of the City Council. Wednesday, the City reposted the City Manager's position opening on it's website. Under the terms of the contract with the "head-hunter" firm collecting and referring applicants to the City, the City can do this a total of three times, meaning that "round one" was unsuccessful, and this posting represents round two

Dear Shellie, and Council Members,

I believe the community needs some guidance from the Council to explain to them what is going on with the City Manager hiring situation. Hoping any or all of you can assist with this.

QUESTIONS: 1). The City has officially re-posted the opening for Cameron City Manager --- Can anyone assist with explaining why this has taken place?

2) We know that Brent Carver withdrew his name from consideration some time ago, that a "reach out" occurred from a Council Member, but that overture was unsuccessful. Have we got all of that correct?

3). Chief Miller still wants the job, and has, by all accounts, done a great job over the past four months. Why has he not been offered the position full-time?

4). Does re-posting the position signal to the community that Miller is out of the running for the permanent position?

5). It has been suggested that the Council's reticence to offer Miller the position is a matter of his academic preparation/lack of a degree in Public Finance or Administration. Is this the reason?

6). If job descriptions for City Manager and other staff department head positions require a college degree, are current staff department heads with similar job description requirements(no college degree) now in jeopardy, or does that precedent provide the Council an "out" to consider hiring Miller, or provide Miller an EEOC complaint on discrimination after the fact?

7) Does Councilwoman Reed-Hibler have a conflict of interest by participating in these discussions given the necessary, but adverse action Miller had to take on behalf of the City, regarding the 200-block of Third Street Buildings?

The Citizen-Observer and the community would appreciate your candid responses to these questions to shed light on this process, where it's headed, and when it can be concluded. We understand these are hard questions. The community deserves a response. We appreciate your attention to this matter. Sincerely,