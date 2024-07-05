Open Mic Night at 3rd Street

The 3rd St. Fusion gathers every fourth Friday of every other month to host an open mic night for the community on June 28. The room was packed with a dozen plus people as 3rd St. Fusion hosts the event for many talented people to share their music, talent, and even jokes with the community. Open mic night had no coverage charge or entry fees, just come in and experience a fun time.

Several groups and individuals sang for the community showing off their raw talent. Michael Robinson (also a member of Cameron Community players) sang a few ‘sing-along songs,’ one of them featuring, “Take Me Home, Country Roads” by John Denver. Jonah Montgomery and his band name of the night, Jonah and the Whales, sang a few songs, featuring an original song, written by himself, “Mine.” Shawyronn Shideler, a member of the Cameron Community brought her dog, “Manny” to do some tricks, such as dribbling a basketball, making baskets in his boy basketball hoop, singing a song, showing the crowd how to rollover, bow, and play dead. Eli (Elijah) Robinson (A Community Player member) sang several songs including “Flowers” from the Hadestown musical, also singing an original song with his father, Michael Robinson who wrote, “The Passing Mountains.” Zoe Ford and Aubrie Cruickshank (also Community Player members) sang the song they performed at the 18th-anniversary show, “For Good” by the Wicked, Amanda Onnen sang many cover songs, which included “Wagon Wheel” by Darius Rucker and “Where the Green Grass Grows” by Tim McGraw. Lastly, Pauline Ford (Community Player member) sang “Never Enough” from The Greatest Showman. The talent continues, as the members who came out to 3rd St. Fusion will meet again in August.