Opioid symposium reveals ongoing epidepmic’s impact in Cameron

The Cameron Police Department hosted an opioid symposium detailing the local impact of an ongoing, nationwide opioid epidemic.

The symposium covered three areas of the current opioid crisis: origin and distribution, medical response and treatment for those suffering from opioid addiction.

Where is it coming from?

One of the most difficult parts of fighting the opioid pandemic is the variety sources for opioids. Whether prescribed by a doctor, purchased through a drug dealer via fentanyl and heroine or by drug users purchasing items laced with fentanyl, there are a variety of different avenues leading to opioid addiction. Last year, Cameron High School senior Faith Richardson passed away after ingesting a pill she did not know had a lethal amount of fentanyl.

“It transitioned. The (prescription) pills got so expensive, we started seeing people switching over to heroine and now to the fentanyl. One of the biggest problems we’re seeing and one of the biggest things we’re trying to get out to the community, especially with the younger population is that you have no idea,” Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office Drug Strike Force Captain Shawn Collie said. “... You’ll hear a lot about what they call the fake [Oxycontin] or the fake Xanax. We try to get the information out the best we can. The fake Oxys, are blue pills that are round and say M-30. They’re fentanyl. For us, you’ll see them coming in by the thousands.”

