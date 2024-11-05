OSHA PROPOSES SIX-FIGURE FINE AGAINST MFA, INC. FOR FATAL GRAIN BIN ACCIDENT

FEDERAL INVESTIGATION FINDS THAT MFA COULD HAVE PREVENTED FATAL ACCIDENT

By Mark McLaughlin

Editor, Citizen-Observer

CAMERON — The U.S. Department of Labor found that MFA Incorporated failed to have adequate rescue equipment, which resulted in the death of a worker in a fatal engulfment accident at their Hamilton facility in May 2024.

The Department proposes fines to MFA, Inc. in the amount of $241,887, citing them for six safety violations in the accident.

The Department’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration learned that three employees of MFA Inc., operating as MFA Rail Car, were removing corn screenings—comprised of clumps of corn dust from a bin at the Hamilton facility. One worker entered the bin to clear screenings and became engulfed when the screenings shifted. Another worker tried to rescue his co-worker but was engulfed to his waist before being rescued by first respondents from the local fire department.