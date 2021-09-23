Out of Darkness event honors those lost

The Out of Darkness Walk for Life returned to Dave Goodwin Memorial Field last Sunday, giving many participants an outlet to express their grief and honor those lost in the fight against suicide.

For the second consecutive year, hundreds effected by the death of love ones circled the CHS track as part of a fundraiser for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

“It’s amazing ... It’s been really good and it shows there really is hope out there. People really do care,” said event organizer Krystal Youngs.