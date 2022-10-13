Oxford, Qualman named CHS homecoming queen and king

Cameron High School has a new homecoming king and queen following the crowning of Arthur Qualman and Carissa Oxford last Friday.

With 2021 homecoming queen Avery McVicker unavailable due to a prior commitment as a member of the Western Missouri State University Lady Griffon Volleyball Team, 2021 homecoming King Cole Henderson crowned Qualman and Oxford in front of a packed crowd at Dave Goodwin Field.

“I feel pretty good. I’m excited, and cold. I’m just in shock. It’s exciting to know at least you leave a legacy. It’s an honor,” Oxford said.

Carissa is the daughter of Chris and Mary Oxford. Along with being a multiple-year starter with the CHS Lady Dragon softball team, Oxford also participates in FFA and hopes to one day open her own bakery after attending culinary school.

Qualman is the son of Jan Ledbetter and Mike Qualman. Along with a role in the upcoming CHS drama department’s production of “Footloose,” Qualman also participates in marching band, concert band, indoor drumline, chamber choir, show choir, percussion orchestra and academic team. Qualman said he plans to get an associate degree from Maple Woods and decide where to go from there.

Before his crowning, Qualman thought he misheard the P.A. announcer call his name.

“I’m kind of in shock. This is shocking. I thought I was dreaming. I did not think I’d hear my name. I thought I misheard it,” Qualman said.

Other candidates included: senior tennis standout Spencer Pratt, baseball letterman Graden Hammond and Caleb Rick, a senior lineman. The queen candidates included CHS drum major Raegan Lodder, theater behind-the-scenes extraordinaire Ashtin Foley, Cameron X-Treme Dance Team member Hailey Henry and Claire Wenck, a state qualifier in multiple track and field events last season.