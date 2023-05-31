Park Board approves replacing recently installed scoreboards

Less than a month after officially opening the new Cameron Community Park at Old Somerville, the Cameron Park Board approved spending $15,000 to replace its current multi-use scoreboards.

The move hopes to resolve an online uproar with residents demanding a baseball/softball specific scoreboard for the recently opened $6.7 million park.

“The idea would be to use the old ones at the soccer fields. That was on the to-do, long-term (plan) anyway - to add scoreboards onto the soccer fields. It’s just the cost of installation,” Cameron parks Board President Matt Arndt said.

In May, Cameron R-1 School District Athletic Department Co-Director Kristy McIntosh announced plans to relocate the Class 3 District 16 Tournament from Cameron to Lathrop after the fields did not meet the standards to host a high school postseason game. Before the cancellation, city officials and Cameron citizens expressed concerns with the fields having visible creases in the outfields where sections of sod did not fuse together, a playing surface compared concrete and required an additional layer of surface just to host the district tournament, as well as several other concerns expressed on social media.

“As far as importance, I would put down the (new) playing surface before the scoreboards. Getting the surface fixed should be top priority,” said Christy Seibert, while sitting in on her final meeting as a member of the park board.

