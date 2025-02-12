Park Board asks Clinton County Circuit Judge for Injunction against City

DEVELOPING STORY: Arndt and Cameron Park Board file petition for Injunction against City

In a case filing in the 43rd Judicial Circuit court of Clinton County, Cameron Park Board President Matt Arndt, individually, and the Cameron Park Board have filed a Petition for Injunctive Relief against the City of Cameron, working to wrest control over Cameron parks decisions from the Cameron City Council.

Case number 25CN-CC00005, found on Missouri Courts “casenet” at www.courts.mo.gov/cnet/welcome.do.do establishes their basis and standing for filing the case under Missouri statute 218 Mo. App. 605 citing the precedent set in the case of Harris v. Cameron.

The petition lays out the background of the case, citing existing case law on the subject, and bases it’s request on Missouri 90.550, RSoM, which lays out the composition, roles and duties of the Park Board.

Significant portions of the petition are redacted, a curious feature of the public copy of the complaint, and would appear to outline areas where the Park Board believes the Council has acted in violation of the law.

Stating it’s arguments of “exclusive control”, complaints that the City Manager has been directed to exert control over the Park Board’s funds, management and supervision of the Cameron Aquatic Center, the plaintiffs make the assertion that:

23. “The City of Cameron should be enjoined from directing the supervision, improvement, care, and custody of parks and park activities that are otherwise under the exclusive control of the Park Board.”

And

24. “The City of Cameron should be enjoined from spending funds that are otherwise under exclusive control of the Park Board.”

The final passage of the Petition states:

“WHEREFORE, Plaintiffs pray that the Defendant City of Cameron is enjoined from supervising parks and park activities in the City of Cameron, that Defendant City of Cameron is enjoined from spending funds from the three taxes dedicated to parks and subject to the exclusive control of the Park Board, and for such other purposes as are deemed proper and in the interest of justice.”

The petition was “respectfully submitted” by Erin L. Wiseman, additional counsel retained by Arndt and the Board, of the Jefferson City firm of Brydon, Swearingen and England, P.C.

Both City Manager Steve Rasmussen and Park Board President Matt Arndt have been contacted for comment, and this story will be updated as more information is received.

When contacted on Wednesday, Rasmussen had not yet received or seen a copy of the petition.

The interesting component of this petition is the amount of the document redacted from public view, ostensibly presented to the City in full view, but withheld from the public.

The petition appears to be the first step directed towards “freezing” the conflict, and City control until the case can proceed in a full litigation which will decide the matter.

This petition will not do that.

But it’s the shot heard round Clinton County. The battle is joined.