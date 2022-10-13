Park Board explores options for new pool management in 2023

The Cameron Park Board will explore all of its options in finding a management company for the recently opened $4.7 million Cameron Aquatic Center.

Cameron Parks Supervisor Steve Garr said Midwest Pool Management, who currently oversees the facility, will present a postseason report for the facility that opened last summer, but regardless of the outcome of the report the city will reopen the bid process to either retain Midwest Pool Management or find another company.

“We will need to be moving on that by December anyway. It’s been a really tough season, and it’s time to reevaluate things out there,” Garr said.

Along with overseeing operations at the Cameron Aquatic Center last summer, Midwest Pool Management also handled operations in 2020 at the old Cameron Municipal Pool while navigating the myriad of state and county recommendations due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Cameron YMCA managed the pool, but chose not to continue following the 2019 season.