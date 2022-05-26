Park Board moves forward with creating city parks department

With the scope of the Cameron Park Board exponentially growing in the next few years, the city of Cameron will explore creating a Cameron Parks Department.

As the new Cameron Aquatic Center goes online in a few weeks, the new Cameron Community Park set to open next spring and the city of Cameron focusing on making the Cameron Reservoir a regional attraction, Cameron City Manager Steve Rasmussen asked the park board to explore creating a new Cameron Parks Department.

“Now the parks department has gotten much larger with the increase of the aquatic center and the ballfields, and also, we created the position of the reservoir superintendent to look at the recreation facilities north of [US 36 Highway]. Now, it has come to our attention that not all of these things, recreation facilities, that might be best if brought under one department,” Rasmussen said.

As part of creating a new department, the Cameron Park Board would assume responsibility of the Cameron Reservoir. Along with taking over maintenance of the reservoir, the Parks Department would move from being under the guise of the public works department and become its own department. Rasmussen said the plan would not require additional funding for the new position of Cameron park maintenance supervisor because it is already built into the budget with current Cameron Parks Director Steve Garr overseeing maintenance of the Cameron Reservoir.

“I am currently the reservoir superintendent. I’m only supposed to be spending 4 percent of my time on parks, at this point. I’m spending about 95 percent of my time on parks, at this point. There are a lot of things in the Reservoir that need to be taken care of, but I’m working in the parks,” Garr said.

Rasmussen said the process of creating the new department will come in two steps. The first took place during the Park Board’s meeting a few weeks ago to move forward with the process. The second step will take place this fall, when the Cameron City Council approves its 2022-2023 budget.