Park Board to name new city park and sports complex

Following discussions that date back to the summer of 2020, the Cameron Park Board will decide the name of the new Cameron City Park.

The board held off on naming the new park last month, with President Matt Arndt requesting they delay the vote until all board members could be present, despite having a enough board members on hand to move forward.

In January, the board narrowed down a list of names to four: Cameron Community Park and Sports Complex at Old Somerville, Drift Hills Park and Sports Complex at Old Somerville, Cornerstone Park and Sports Complex at Old Somerville and Crossroads Park and Sports Complex at Old Somerville.

Each of the names listed highlight a tie to the new park’s historic ties to Cameron and the location of the land, which sits on land that was the original location of Cameron, previously named Somerville, before it moved to downtown to better accommodate the incoming railroad. Board members from the Cameron Train Depot Museum and Historical Society requested the board name the park Somerville Park.

The meeting is set for 6 p.m. Thursday inside Cameron City Hall.