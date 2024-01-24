Park Board president hopes for resolution regarding budget misunderstanding

Conflicting opinions regarding the Cameron Park Board budget, and its input on the recent hiring of a new Cameron parks superintendent, may have exacerbated a growing rift with the Cameron City Council.

During last Thursday’s Cameron Park Board meeting, President Matt Arndt took issue with a social media post made by a member of the city council, which claimed the Park Board would soon begin spending beyond its means.

“That 25-year projection was more of a worst-case of what could possibly happen as opposed to what is expected to happen, but the comments from the council at their meetings reflected their understanding that this is what is going to happen,” Arndt said. “We asked [Zac Johnson, Cameron Utilities Director and interim parks supervisor] to clarify that and that hasn’t happened. Since then, there have been additional comments from the council basically disparaging our budget, and that it’s very much underwater.”

Arndt took particular issue with forecasts of expenses to growing 2 percent per year, revenue growing 1 percent per year and eventually resulting in a $10 million deficit after 25 years. Arndt said the projections presented to members of the Cameron City Council seem misleadingly conservative.

“What I see happening is we understand that 25-year projection to be highly conservative. I would say misleadingly so. Whereas, it seems that the council understands that to be this is our best guess for what’s going to happen. That is a disconnect I would like to see resolved,” Arndt said. “… That topic was supposed to be clarified to the council, and since then I’ve seen additional comments on Facebook, and screenshots sent to me and that sort of thing. The idea that the park board is hemorrhaging money, or will soon be doing so, is wholly inaccurate.”

During a meeting last fall, Arndt requested the Park Board play a part in the hiring process of a new parks supervisor, which opened following the resignation of former Parks Supervisor Steve Garr last November.

“Several people on the board voiced an opinion during the meeting that is probably on the record. I don’t know if there was a camera in the room or not, but they expressed a preference to have at least someone from the Park Board able to sit in on interviews and be involved in that whole process. I personally would have liked to. I would have liked to at least sat in on interviews. I don’t know that I would have wanted to participate at all. I think that would have been a good thing. It was basically from the staff side; they said the HR manager or assistant manager would handle it all,” Arndt said.

Although communication seems to Arndt as the biggest contributor to the apparent rift between the Park Board and City Council, an underlying factor may be a fundamental disagreement with what role the Park Board should play in Cameron. While Arndt believes the Park Board should be an autonomous, so long as it works within its budget, he believes the council seems to have a different viewpoint.

“I am very much for having everyone on the same page. Also, the elephant in the room is the way that I read all of the statutes and understand all of the caselaw is that the Park Board should be directly in control of all of this, and that is not the interpretation we’ve got from the city attorney and staff. That’s complicating everything. I’m trying to move us forward to resolve that, but it’s been seven months of delays, which is frustrating,” Arndt said.