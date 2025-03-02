Park Board President lays out how we got here...

The Cameron Park Board’s conflict with the City Council reaches its peak Friday in Plattsburg, where Circuit Court Judge Ryan Horseman will hear arguments regarding whether the Park Board has the authority to manage City Park funds. The City contests this, arguing that the Park Board, as an appointed entity of the City, lacks the legal standing to appear before the Court and, therefore cannot initiate a lawsuit. They seek to have the case dismissed.

The issue is one of the City’s most polarizing, and the inability to achieve any middle ground or compromise to settle it results in a costly use of taxpayer dollars and “ripples” in City/Park services with real impacts and pain on everyone.

My first takeaway from all the principals I have talked to has been the argument that the President of the Park Board, Matt Arndt, is an egomaniac focused on obtaining power. On the flipside, the argument that the Council “doesn’t view the law as it is, but rather how they would like it to be” is the root of the problem.

Two intractable positions. Compelling arguments on both sides, perhaps, but I believe an emotional response by onlookers who are quick to attribute character flaws to both sides that simply result in being “conversation stoppers”.

So here we are.

Park Board President Matt Arndt discussed the genesis and development of his, and the Park Board’s position that the Board is an “administrative board” with the ability to manage funds, sign contracts and pay bills.

“The Park Board has been trying to resolve this issue for over 3 years now.” Arndt said, saying that early into his first term on the Park Board in 2019, then Public Works and Parks Superintendent Drew Bontrager changed his view on what the Park Board’s function was, how it had traditionally done business with the Council and what their powers were.

“I commented to Drew Bontrager (Public Works Director and Parks Director at the time) that my opinion was that the Park Board only made recommendations to the council, and that they made the ultimate decisions.” Arndt said. “He told me that no, the Park Board is an administrative board, and that we have our decision-making authority. “

“ After Drew left in early 2022, Steve Rasmussen began overseeing parks activities for city staff.” Arndt said.. “ That is the point at which the Park Board became an "advisory board" rather than an administrative board, and that is also the point at which I first read the statutes concerning the Park Board and began this conversation.”

“At a later joint meeting between council and Park Board at which we proposed an update to city ordinances that would clarify proper operation of our board, we were told that such an update was not necessary because the council has always voted to follow the decisions of the Park Board anyway, so explicit separation was unnecessary,” Arndt said. The “” Potay-to”, “Potot-oh” discussion rested under the surface for a long time until the 2024 pool season ended in Cameron, with a lot of disgruntlement by members of the Council and the community on a number of incidents with Midwest Pool managers about treatment of Cameron lifeguards, managers, and how rules were enforced, or not enforced by MPM.

In discussions with MPM, the Park Board worked through these issues with MPM’s project manager, discussed a simmering discussion point about the City reassuming control over the Aquatic Center. The Board discussed this, and voted to recommend renewing the Contract with Midwest Pool.

“At the October 2024 joint Park Board/city council meeting, the Park Board requested a new joint meeting specifically to try to bring forward a resolution to the issue of our roles & responsibilities, in which we would invite outside individuals to give unbiased viewpoints on the proper function of our board.” Arndt said.” I contacted the Executive Director of the Missouri Parks & Recreation Association, and he agreed to participate.”

“ I asked him if they had an in-house attorney that could speak to the legal side, which they did not. He recommended I contact Erin Wiseman to fill that role, since she had formerly been a councilwoman in Jefferson City.”Arndt explained.” The Park Board retained Erin's services to provide a memo describing the proper function of our board, then to attend the proposed joint meeting to explain and answer questions.”

Before that intervening event could be scheduled and executed, the Council met and voted not to renew the Contract with Midwest Pool and for the City to take over its operations, after City Staff had agreed with the Park Board’s recommendation.

So, the discussion with the Council never occurred, and the Council dismissed the Park Board’s recommendations out of hand. And the issue of management of the pool became the “hill worth dying for” in bringing their claims to some demand for resolution.

“By the time we received her memo, we were neck deep in the current pool fiasco, and we expanded her consultation to include that situation,” Arndt said, emphasizing that the Council’s action to ignore the Park Board’s recommendation went against the operating premise he, and the Board had since the 2019 conversation with Bontrager. The City, Arndt explained, had thrown down a gauntlet.

-“Prior to filing the lawsuit, Erin sent a letter to the city council (via the city attorney) detailing the errors in the city attorney's position on Park Board roles and responsibilities, and demanding that they stop operating in violation of the law.” Arndt said. “We gave a deadline of noon on the day following their next council meeting (12PM on 2/4) for a response detailing a plan for a resolution. The letter stated that refusal or lack of response would be inviting litigation to bring a resolution.”

“When we did not receive a response, Erin began preparing the court filing.” Arndt said.” We finally received a response from the city attorney on 2/12, which did not contain anything that spoke to any sort of plan for resolution, and after the suit had already been filed. The Park Board allowed the council to resolve this without litigation. They declined.”

“With the current pool issue, the Park Board is taking a stand to demand that the city follow the laws of the state.” Arndt said. “The pool just happens to be the topic that brought the issue to a head.”

“ But the Park Board is committed to fight to be sure that we have an operational pool for the upcoming season, because that is what we are tasked to do by law, and we believe that the community deserves to use their new pool.” Arndt said.” It seems that some on the council are not as worried about ensuring the community has full use of their pool -- the current plan is already to shorten the pool season by 21 days and to eliminate swim lessons. Staff has also been clear that they do not have the experience or resources necessary to effectively operate our pool, yet they are tasked with pushing forward anyway.”

The efforts of City Staff to staff the pool have been feverish but early returns are not encouraging. As of last Friday, only seven applications had been received by the City. If the Park Board wins their petition for an injunction, Arndt says they could hypothetically bring MPM on board, even at this late date.

-“As of our October meeting, Midwest Pool reported that they already had ~30 commitments for returning lifeguards to staff our pool in the 2025 season.” Arndt said. “The city under their current plan has 7 applications as of 2/27. And no applications for manager or assistant manager. It is a shame that the kids that will be staffing our pool are being subjected to all this.”

So the dye is cast. The decision by the nine-member Board has received an immense amount of pushback. A group on the opposite side are just as fervent in their call for the City to back down.

Arndt says that the Park Board Members put their heart and soul into what was an enormously tough, and potentially personally painful set of actions.

“I commend each of the individuals on the Park Board for their willingness to stand up for what's right, knowing that they would be subjecting themselves to the inevitable castigation that was to follow on social media.”Arndt concluded.