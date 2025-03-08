Park Board "severed" from Park Board v. City of Cameron; Arndt goes it alone

Plattsburg—In a hearing to determine whether or not the City of Cameron would be “enjoined” from the management of Cameron Parks Resources and properties, some initial points were scored by the City.

The Cameron Park Board was severed from the action against the City, as Circuit Court Judge Ryan Horseman was persuaded by the argument of City Attorney Padraic Corcoran that as an appointed board, and an entity of the City, the City could not sue itself.

That action, as part of the City’s initial motion to dismiss, left Park Board President Matt Arndt alone on the complaint, legitimizing his claim as a taxpayer to seek remedy from the City and to have legitimate standing before the Court.

While it wasn’t an episode of “Suits”, the preliminary arguments put a very well-prepared Corcoran head to head against Park Board attorney Erin Wiseman, a former Jefferson City City Council member and suggested expert in issues of municipal government.

It didn’t seem close in the early going.

Corcoran submitted a series of binders as exhibits to the Court, which appeared to number more than 700-pages. They’d appear to be loaded with precedent case law upon which to assist Horseman in arriving at a ruling on the injunction, which he promised to the litigants by Thursday of this week.

Wiseman worked to establish the history of the “role and control” conflict between the Park Board and the City Council, placing Arndt on the stand to tell his story.

Arndt was consistent with what he had communicated in the past, but was unable to get a lot of his testimony in the record, as Corcoran objected early and often as Wiseman sought to question him on his knowledge of city ordinances, state statutes and attorney general opinions.

Out of nine total objections, Corcoran had four of the nine objections sustained and the others overruled, before an irritated Horseman instructed Corcoran to allow completing questions before lodging objections.

As it fell to Wiseman to rephrase questions to avoid the objections, she struggled a bit with that, and interestingly, when Wiseman ran out of steam, Horseman questioned Arndt directly in questions that would help him understand what was really at stake in the complaint…whether or not the Cameron Aquatic Center would be able to open this summer. It should be noted that Wise man never logged an objection during the hearing.

Motions and counter motions have been filed to CaseNet and suggest some of the points argued by both sides.

The plaintiff, and Arndt specifically, was successful in painting the picture that the current path of the City seems headed towards a bad outcome for the pool. The defendant, under Corcoran, was successful in severing the Board from the litigation, leaving Arndt to fly solo the rest of the way.

Questions about how the suit would be paid for did come up in the hearing, as Wiseman made note of “how I will get paid, if I get paid”, a reference to the use of Park Board funds to pay for the litigation.

City Council members have been pointed in saying that they do not intend to pay those expenses for the plaintiff’s side of the action. The appropriateness of using those funds, mostly if not wholly earmarked for capital improvements, salaries and Parks maintenance is clearly in question.

Horseman’s task will be to determine if harm has in fact been done in the specific instance of the Aquatic Center, and if he so determines, could intervene to freeze or suspend City Control.

If the injunction is granted, it has been suggested that the next phase of the conflict, the greater issue of role and control, administrative vs. advisory board, would have to go to trial.

Whether or not Arndt can or would continue the action without the “cover” of the Park Board would certainly be in question.

What happens if the injunction is denied?

The City’s efforts to staff the pool continue, and the Park Board members have to decide whether or not to move forward on the greater issue, creating more delays and uncertainty, and frustration among Cameronites about City Government, in the aggregate, and whether or not they are “the gang that can’t shoot straight.”

The greater post-mortem will likely enjoy some pause with municipal elections on tap and City Manager Steve Rasmussen’s successor a much greater, pressing concern than the Park Board.

The C-O will update this information as more is learned this week.