PARK BOARD V.. CITY OF CAMERON HEARING SET FOR MARCH 10; other updates

Clinton County Circuit Judge Ryan L. Horsman will hear arguments March 10, 2025 on the Cameron Park Boards request for an injunction to “enjoin” and block the City of Cameron from exerting control over Cameron Park properties, and Park Board funds, per their petition dated February 11, at the Clinton County Courthouse in Plattsburg.

In their initial motion to the Court dated February 10, , attorney Erin L. Wiseman, representing the Park Board requested of the 43rd Circuit Court clerk that a “blank summons” be prepared.

On February 10, Wiseman filed the motion for hearing with the Court, its provisions shown below.

1.Plaintiffs allege and incorporate by reference their verified Petition for Injunction.

2. Defendant Cameron City Council is controlling the Park Funds by spending Park Funds on the management of the city pool, which is in a city park, as they desire and contrary to approvals of the Park Board.

3. Defendant Cameron City Council is operating a city park without the oversight of the Cameron Park Board.

4. Defendant is acting outside the scope of its duties and in contravention of the Revised Statutes of Missouri, 90.550.

5. Because Defendant is acting outside the scope of its duties and in contravention to state law, Plaintiffs request the Court set a date for the preliminary injunction.

WHEREFORE Plaintiffs request that the Court issue a show cause order to Defendant City of Cameron and the City Council, requiring them to show cause why a preliminary injunction should not be granted and setting the date for the hearing within twenty (20) days of filing of this motion; that the Court issue a preliminary order enjoining the City of Cameron and City Council from interfering with park spending and park oversight; and for such further orders as are deemed proper and in the interests of justice.

Also on February 10, Wiserman filed the petition released in area social media and referenced in the prior Citizen-Observer article this past week. It included numerous redactions, sparking a lot of curiosity in what was behind the “sharpie fest” of blacked out passages.

A legal source speaking on condition of anonymity said that the redactions reference “personally identifiable information” of witnesses or others named as sources for the filing to protect their confidentiality.

When they testify, are deposed or submit statements to the court, their names become a part of the public record.

So quite, literally, for now, nothing to see here until those individuals are identified in court.

As of Friday, February 14 at 2:00 PM, the City Manager indicated that the City had not yet been served, and opted to withhold comment until documents were received, interpreted and a response delivered from City Attorney Padraic Corcoran.

Legal documents for the case can be viewed at Missouri CaseNet referencing case 25CN-CC00005 .

The Citizen-Observer will continue to monitor developments on this leading up to press day Thursday and release any pertinent information at mycameronnews.com and the Cameron Newspapers Facebook page as it is made available.