PARK BOARD/CITY COUNCIL WORK SESSION REVEALS ROLE CONFUSION

Wed, 10/30/2024 - 10:16am admin
MARK MCLAUGHLIN, EDITOR, CITIZEN-OBSERVER

CAMERON—While the joint work session between the Cameron Park Board and City Council focused more than half of it’s time on whether or not to renew it’s $93,000 management contract with Midwest Pool Management for management of the Aquatic Center, a more fundamental issue, long unsettled, seemed to hover over the interaction of the two groups.

Is the Park Board an Advisory Board, or does it have its own authority to sign contracts and spend taxpayer money?

 

full story in this week's print edition, will appear here on Friday.

 

