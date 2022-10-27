Park president says destination playground, not RV park is what Cameron needs

While plans for an RV Park may be in limbo, Cameron Park Board President Matt Arndt believes the funds necessary for building the facility go to a more pressing need.

During a joint meeting between the Cameron Park Board and the Cameron City Council, Arndt said reallocating RV Park construction funds would better suit the community if they were allocated to replacing playground equipment.

“With where we are at right now with various projects, with Wallace State Park, the Pony Express RV Park right down the road, and spots at [Love’s Travel Plaza and Country Store] there is a lot of existing RV camping spots. I would argue any dollar potentially spent on an RV park, if we spend that on a bigger playground, we would receive at least as much peripheral revenue that way. Given where we are at, my argumentwould be, if we’re going to spend $50,000, putting $50,000 into a bigger playground will bring in a lot more people.

Citing a survey by the University of Minnesota regarding municipal RV park revenues, Cameron Mayor Roy Estes said even if the survey results show some remote parallels to the Cameron Reservoir, it is a project worth pursuing.

“If that number were true, Wallace State Park has anywhere between 22,000 to 25,000 overnight visitos a year, that would be $6.5 million in economic impacgt per year,” Estes said.