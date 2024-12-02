Parkview Abuse Allegations: Taking another look

I’ve taken a long week of reflection on the story we ran in last week’s mycameronnews.com web edition regarding allegations of abuse student-on-student at Parkview Elementary some two years ago.

My discussions with Heath Gilbert led me to believe that there was more to the situation than met the eye, and we dug into it, eliciting a strong response from the Cameron R-I School District.

Taking some time and getting some distance from this, I have concluded the following:

1) Given the fact that the mother of the alleged victim came online on Facebook last week and said the accusations were true and painted a graphic picture of what occurred, if the parent can be believed, something did occur two years ago and it was addressed by School Resource Officer Johnny Palmer. The Citizen-Observer has reached out to the parent to obtain more information, but as of yet, we have not received a response.

2) To the school’s credit, in the aftermath of Gilbert’s accusations at the last School Board Meeting, an investigation was initiated. I believe Mr. Gilbert needed to inform the District about who was involved and when, even if not in a public session, in response to a letter from Board President Pam Ice when requested. Putting the school in a position of scrambling to chase an unidentified ghost served no one. I believe our article on mycameronnews.com may have informed the District that the case was not new. Regardless of the bad feelings between Gilbert and the School District, allegations of abuse towards children need to be presented clearly and factually so that those accountable can do, as Officer Palmer suggested, “my due diligence.” Trying to “count coup” with the District was a waste of man-hours for the school. At this point, while I believe Mr. Gilbert has many grievances with the school, a truce is needed to ensure there aren’t current, systemic problems, and to address the needs of students and families.

3) From Dr. Robinson’s news release, it is stated that when the accusations were “matched” with the original complaint, a review of the steps taken by the school suggests that Cameron R-I did indeed follow the prescribed steps one takes in moving the information up the chain. I have no reason not to give the school district the benefit of the doubt.

Somewhere in the chain of information, the parents were cut out on receiving needed information and went to get it on their own. Whether the ball was dropped at the District level, DFCS, or some other agency isn’t clear.

My hesitation to dismiss this out of hand came from 16 years as a school counselor and the countless hotline calls, DFCS investigations, and child interviews I helped to conduct in identifying instances of abuse and neglect and getting kids the help they needed. I’ve testified in court a few times, counseled kids of all ages many times, and helped facilitate services for parents as well.

The bottom line…something just didn’t seem right, and that led to the course I took last week.

As of today, and unless given information to the contrary, I’m of the belief right now that the school is moving in the right direction on this.

Moving forward, I believe Mr. Gilbert, if and when he comes into possession of more details of concerns raised to him, needs to lay down his concerns, direct parents to follow the proper chain of reporting, involve school counselors, the SRO and then outside agencies to assure that these awful circumstances are identified, investigated and stopped.

Not to do so or to advise parents not to do so doesn’t solve the problem, and cuts off parents from the very place they need to go to have their concerns addressed.

As a former school counselor, I can tell you this: parents with these concerns will receive an immediate, appropriate, and professional handling of these issues. It will have been discussed, policies reviewed, and all involved will know 100% what needs to happen.

I doubt there will be more surprises like this as schools respond with urgency to these issues to make sure all the ducks are in a row.

Whether the school district did anything wrong here or not in the past, this has come to light and has the attention of the school and the professionals up and down the line.

They will get it right from here on, with bells on. If I made that harder, even for a little while, then that’s on me, and wrong, and for that, I apologize.