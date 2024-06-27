Parkview water game day

Parkview Elementary hosted its summer school water play day on June 14th starting around 8:30 a.m, advising parents to make sure participants apply sunscreen before school, bring a change of clothes/ swimsuit, and a towel on that day, as they dive into their first few weeks of summer school with a slip and slide and water fight event.

Water Games started at 8:30, and Parkview Elementary allowed the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, several state troopers, Chief of Cameron Police Department Dan Miller, Detective Janovic, Cameron Fire Department, and several others to take part in water balloon fights with the little ones.

In front of the Parkview Elementary School, Activity Director, Matt Wenck, and several teachers were involved in the Slip n’ Slide event, making sure participants went down the slide safely.

High school students sophomore Chase Bell and junior River Meadows were also called to help with the slip and slide event showing the little ones how to properly go down the slide, giving them an extra push if they needed help, and also getting involved with playing with the kids, which made a huge impact. Participants quickly bonded with the high school students and overheard the sounds of screaming from the kids, “Weeeee!”, “AGAIN!!!!!” and “That was fun;” was a core memory for them, as well as the teachers who were there to witness the excitement and pure happiness.