Passion Church hosts child trafficking expert next Wednesday

Passion Church will host FBI Agent Nathan Kim for a symposium regarding child trafficking 7 p.m. Wednesday. January 17.

Kim, a 15-year veteran with the FBI, will present the latest information regarding child trafficking, and signs to look for when determining whether a child is a potential or current threat for child trafficking.

“Missouri receives 18 trafficking reports for every 100,000 people, but how many are not reported. Eighty percent of survivors end up being re-victimized, if they do not have a safe place. Forty percent of sex-trafficking victims are trafficked by a family member,” said Passion Church supporter Lorreta Cobal. “They still go to school. They still go to church. Sex trafficking hides in plain sight. We have to be on the watch. Boyfriends and family members are on the top of the list to sex traffic a child, and usually it’s someone they trust.”

Cobal said child sex trafficking is not just a major metropolitan issue. During the December Cameron R-1 Board of Education meeting, Cobal said a Cameron High School student reported an instance where a fellow student offered her a $10 giftcard to perform sexual acts to him. Multiple members of the school board requested the CHS female student come forward with more details regarding the altercation.

“How many more kids do we have in this district that don’t tell?” Cobal said. “... Nathan Kim, FBI supervisory special agents with the Crimes Against Children and Human Trafficking Task Force will be speaking in an open forum January 8 at Passion Church to discuss these issues and help educate the community, and parents for what to look for.”

For more information regarding the upcoming event, or to checkout other Passion Church events, check out the Passion Church Facebook page.