Patriot Ride delivers $20,000 to area veterans

With more than 650 registered vehicle participating in the fourth annual Patriot Ride, Event Organizer Amy Ford will donate more than $20,000 to the Cameron Veterans Assistance League.

Roger Foreman, CVAL president, said tears filled his eyes as he watched the Cameron Missouri Veterans Home parking lot fill to capacity with participants traveling hundreds of miles to support area veterans.

“I’ve never seen an event like this, myself. This is absolutely unbelievable that you would have this many people in Cameron to participate in a benefit for veterans like me. It’s absolutely wonderful … When I saw it. I got a tear in my eyes,” Foreman said.

The miles long train of 657 ATVs, four-wheelers and other vehicles took off from the Cameron Elks Lodge, traveling down 69 Highway, then Euclid Ave., until reaching the veterans home. Cameron Police Department Chief Rick Bashor diverted hundreds into an alternate parking lot with veterans home filled to capacity.

