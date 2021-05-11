Home / Home

Patriot Ride raises $13,000 for Cameron veterans

Tue, 05/11/2021 - 11:52am admin
By: 
Jimmy Potts

The third annual Patriot Ride raised more than $13,000 for Cameron Missouri Veterans Home residents.

Amy and Jim Ford, who organized the event, presented the proceeds to the Cameron Veterans Assistance League during their monthly meeting Tuesday.

"It was crazy, but humbling. We could not be more pleased. It wasn't us. It was the riders that made it all possible," Amy Ford said.

READ MORE IN THIS WEEK'S EDITION OF THE CAMERON CITIZEN-OBSERVER, IN STORES THURSDAY.

Trending Video

My Cameron News

BB Highway
P.O. Box 498
Cameron, MO 64429
PHONE: (816) 632-6543
FAX: (816) 632-4508
Email: editor@mycameronnews.com

Privacy Policy
 

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Breaking News feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media