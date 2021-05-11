Patriot Ride raises $13,000 for Cameron veterans

The third annual Patriot Ride raised more than $13,000 for Cameron Missouri Veterans Home residents.

Amy and Jim Ford, who organized the event, presented the proceeds to the Cameron Veterans Assistance League during their monthly meeting Tuesday.

"It was crazy, but humbling. We could not be more pleased. It wasn't us. It was the riders that made it all possible," Amy Ford said.

