Patriot Ride raises $50,000

Although the final tally from last Saturday’s Northwest Missouri Patriot Ride remains in question with more than 800 riders participating, event officials believe they exceeded their $50,000 goal.

Entering its fifth year of operation, the Northwest Missouri Patriot Ride shattered its previous record of $36,000 with all proceeds going to the Cameron Veterans Assistance League, which provides quality-of-life improvements for residents of the Cameron Missouri Veterans Home.

“We are just completely overwhelmed and humbled. There are folks from all over the state of Missouri here. We have some from Kansas and Nebraska. We’re just blessed for this beautiful day. We even had an eagle fly over the registration earlier,” said Amy Ford, who founded the event in 2018 with her husband Jim.

Including Saturday’s take, the event raised nearly $100,000 for Cameron veterans since its 2018 founding. Gary Summers, Cameron Veterans Assistance League president, said it began with just under 30 participating off-road vehicles and slowly evolved into a regional attraction.

“It’s unbelievable. It’s just amazing. The support is tremendous. Amy and Jim Ford spearhead this with some volunteer help; and they do a wonderful job ... It started five years ago with 30 vehicles. Now, look at it today, well over 300 (vehicles). We don’t have an exact count yet, but it’s huge,” Summers said. “It’s unbelievable, just to see [veterans] are not forgotten. They’re remembered, as they should be, as a hero to the country that they served. It’s a tremendous event. It’s unbelievable what it does for us. We want to provide veterans with their needs, their wants or anything they can think of in quality of life item just to improve their life within this facility. They’ve earned all of that.”

