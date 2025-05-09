Pavement Repair on US HWY 36 in Caldwell, Linn, Livingston Counties to begin May 19

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Transportation has contracted Realm Construction Inc. to repair the pavement on U.S. Route 36, both directions, from west of Route 13 in Caldwell County to east of Missouri Route 129 near Bucklin. The project is scheduled to begin Monday, May 19, in Linn County on the eastbound lanes.

Traffic impacts: During construction, a single lane may be closed in up to two-mile sections, around-the-clock, Monday through Friday. A 12-foot width restriction will be in place. Motorists should expect delays.

The project is expected to be complete by early August.

All work is weather-permitting, and schedules are subject to change.

MoDOT asks drivers to work with us by always buckling up, keeping your phone down, slowing down and moving over in work zones. Know before you go and check what work zones you might encounter at traveler.modot.org.

While at modot.org, sign up online for work zone updates. Information is also available 24/7 at 888-ASK-MODOT (275-6636) or by visiting www.modot.org/northwest.