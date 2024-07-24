Phantom Regiment comes to Cameron

Phantom Regiment Drum and Bugle Corps traveled to Cameron to practice at the Dave Goodwin Field for their show on July 15th, in Olathe, Kansas, later departing to Oklahoma for their next performance. In the scorching heat, over 180 members flooded the field to perform their latest piece, “Mynd” involving color guard, trumpet, mellophones, drumline, and props The performance incorporates different parts of the brain (the left and right brain, movements like the performance depicts the right part of the brain, where the dances and music tend to show raw emotions, creativity, and artistic ability, while the left side of the brain shows the more analytical and logical way. Both parts of the brain are dissected throughout the show.

“It’s a deep concept that we are going for, the props represent a portal that travels into the mind, and sometimes we are caged by our thoughts. You can see the members agitated, before coming out of the prop, and when they come out, you can see the look of relief, and the moment where they feel free,” Ryan Farris states.

The members pay to be a part of the group, overall having fun, and traveling all over the United States. Some members are from Japan, the United Kingdom, and other places around the world. The corps has been a longstanding member of Drum Corps International, having been among the top twelve competitors in the DCI World Championship every year since 1974. In 1996 and 2008, the corps won the DCI World Championship.