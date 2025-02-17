The Pipeline Discussion --- Readers contribute new information, insights

The Cameron Community Forum on Facebook is a "resting place" for our article on the Pipeline and how we got here. I received some fact clarifications on some things we presented and some comments from some of the area residents who were the subject of easement requests from GNWWWC in laying pipe for the pipeline.

Wholesale Water Commission's regional water system will solve this issue by ensuring Cameron and Maysville citizens have reliable access to

affordable, clean drinking water." USDA is providing Great Northwest Wholesale Water Commission a $15,018,000 loan through the Water and Waste Disposal Loan and Grant program. The project will construct 36 miles of water transmission line, booster pump facilities, and two (2) water storage tanks. Upon completion, the commission will purchase treated water from Missouri American Water in St. Joseph to provide to its member communities. Initially, the commission will

serve more than 11,000 rural Missourians in :

The cities of Cameron and Maysville with the capability to expand to additional interested

communities in the future.

Clint Thompson

"Putting back to original condition isn’t exactly true. I have this pipeline running over 3/4 of a mile on me. They dig the trench, lay pipe, then fill 2/3 of the trench with gravel. They then spread all of the excess dirt that didn’t go back in the trench back on top across the 30 foot easement. In doing this, the easement area is raised 6 inches higher￼ than everything next to it. In a field, this means when water flows downhill, it hits a berm now and pools, leaving large areas where crops no longer grow. The black dirt once on top is now the clay from 5 feet down. Not to mention the concrete vaults and blue hydrants sticking above ground 30 feet inside the fence that now have to be planted around forever. I signed the agreement originally believing it was for the betterment of the community, never receiving a dollar. But think about all the pockets that have and will get lined over this. Makes me wonder how bad it was needed."

Paul Hamby

"As far as easements go, I signed an easement for my property and was compensated. This means the water district has 24/7 access forever to my property for maintenance and repair. I cannot build any structures on that 30 foot width of my property. I am required to keep it mowed and maintained without further compensation. I have to continue pay the normal amount of taxes and I get -0- water from this project."

Input from City Councilman John Feighert

"II remember the initial figures being a bit different (and already dealt with before my first run) - $12 million and 27 towns. I anticipated it would cost between $35 million and $50 million because that’s how government works. I inquired if we could exit after spending a million dollars and only having 2 towns, plus Cameron, in reality (and we covered about 92-95% of the costs). I was essentially told by that council I was crazy for wanting to get out. By the way, not only will you be paying for a pipeline that Cameron does not own, but there are still debt payments being made for the water treatment plant, which we will only use half the time moving forward."

Thanks to these readers and citizens for adding to this discussion. ---MM