Planned MoDOT Roadwork for August 25-31

St. Joseph, Mo. – The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in the Northwest Missouri region for the week of Aug. 25-31. There may be moving operations throughout the region, in addition to the work mentioned below. Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. Check the MoDOT Traveler Information Map at http://traveler.modot.org, or download the app for updated information. MoDOT asks drivers to work with us by buckling up, putting your phone down, slowing down and moving over in work zones. Andrew County Route H – CLOSED for a bridge deck replacement at the Lincoln Creek Bridge through September 2025 (Contractor: Capital Paving & Construction, LLC). https://www.modot.org/projects/route-b-route-dd-and-route-h-bridge-rehabilitation-andrew-and-buchanan. U.S. Route 71 ramp – CLOSED to southbound I-29 for acceleration lane extension through October 2025 (Contractor: Leavenworth Excavating & Equipment Company, Inc.). Interstate 29 – Narrowed to one lane in each direction at the Mill Creek Bridges, north of Exit 60 (Amazonia), for a bridge rehabilitation project through December 2025. (Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc.). Route C – Permit/utility work from County Road 191 to County Road 163, Aug. 25-26. Atchison County I-29 – Narrowed to one lane in each direction at the Mill Creek Bridges, south of Rock Port, for a bridge rehabilitation project through September 2025. (Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc). U.S. Route 136 – Shoulder work from the city of Rock Port to Route M, Aug. 25-29. U.S. Route 275 – Shoulder work from U.S. Route 136 to the Iowa state line, Aug. 25-29. Buchanan County Route 752 (Alabama Street) – CLOSED from U.S. Route 59 to Sherman Street for an intersection improvement project through 2025. (Contractor: Amino Bros. Co., Inc.) https://www.modot.org/projects/route-u-missouri-route-59-and-missouri-route-752-intersection-improvements-buchanan-county. I-229 – Pavement repair project from mile maker 0 to mile marker 2.6 through October 2025. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.). I-229 – CLOSED around-the-clock for annual maintenance of the Double Decker Bridge, signage, and lighting from Highland Avenue to U.S. Route 36, Aug. 25-28. Caldwell County Route D – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Shoal Creek Bridge through September 2025. (Contractor: Cale Seymour Construction, LLC). https://www.modot.org/route-d-bridge-replacement-caldwell. U.S. Route 36 – Pavement repair project, Aug. 25-29. A single lane may be closed in up to 2-mile sections, around the clock. A 12-foot width restriction will be in place. (Contractor: Realm Construction, Inc.). Carroll County U.S. Route 65 – Resurfacing project from south of Route CC to north of County Road 368 near Carrollton, through October 2025. The roadway will be narrowed to one lane with flaggers directing motorists through the work zone (Contractor: Capital Paving & Construction, LLC). Route M – CLOSED in various locations for multiple culvert replacements, Aug. 25-29, 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily. Route EE – Resurfacing project, Aug. 22-26. The roadway will be narrowed to one lane with flaggers directing motorists through the work zone. A 10-foot width restriction will be in place (Contractor: Capital Paving & Construction, LLC). *3 Route E - Resurfacing project, Aug. 25-Sept. 2. The roadway will be narrowed to one lane with flaggers directing motorists through the work zone. A 10-foot width restriction will be in place (Contractor: Capital Paving & Construction, LLC). *3 Route NN – Resurfacing project, Aug. 28-Sept. 2. The roadway will be narrowed to one lane with flaggers directing motorists through the work zone. A 10-foot width restriction will be in place (Contractor: Capital Paving & Construction, LLC). *3 Chariton County Route PP – CLOSED at the Mid-Fork Chariton River Bridge due to deterioration. This bridge is scheduled to be replaced through the Northwest Bridge Bundle beginning Sept. 2. (Capital-Horner & Shifrin) *2 Route E – CLOSED to through traffic for ditching from Rothville city limits to Route JJ, Aug. 27-28, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. Clinton County I-35 – Pavement rehabilitation in the northbound lanes from Exit 40 (Lathrop) to Exit 48 (south Cameron) through November 2025. Both north and southbound traffic will be one lane, each direction, in the southbound lanes (Contractor: Michels Road & Stone). https://www.modot.org/projects/interstate-35-and-us-route-69-concrete-overlay-clinton-county Route NN – Bridge rehabilitation project at the McGuire Creek Branch, Aug. 18-22. The roadway will be narrowed to one lane with flaggers directing motorists through the work zone. (Contractor: Capital Paving & Construction, LLC). *2 Daviess County Route 6 – CLOSED for a bridge deck replacement project at the bridge over I-35 (Exit 64) through late September 2025. (Contractor: Capital Paving & Construction, LLC) https://www.modot.org/projects/missouri-route-6-and-route-n-bridge-rehabilitation-over-interstate-35-daviess-and-harrison Route 190 – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Clear Creek Bridge, north of Lock Springs, through mid-November 2025. A detour is in place directing motorists to use U.S. Route 65 and Missouri Route 6 around the closure. (Contractor: Capital Paving & Construction, LLC). https://www.modot.org/projects/missouri-route-190-bridge-replacement-daviess-county I-35 – Concrete repair northbound from the 73.0 mile marker to the 75.6 mile marker, Aug. 25-29. Route Z – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route AA to 106th Street, Aug. 27, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Route T – CLOSED in up to 2-mile sections for resurfacing project Aug. 25-29. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.). *3 Gentry County Route B – CLOSED for a bridge deck replacement at the Zounds Creek Bridge through October 2025. (Contractor: Capital Paving & Construction, LLC). https://www.modot.org/projects/us-route-169-route-b-and-route-m-bridge-rehabilitation-gentry-and-worth Route W – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from U.S. Route 136 to 435th Road, Aug. 26, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Route T – CLOSED in up to 2-mile sections for resurfacing project Aug. 25-29. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.). *3 Harrison County Route N – CLOSED at the bridge over Interstate 35 near Eagleville for a bridge deck replacement project, Aug. 25 through December 2025 (Contractor: Capital Paving & Construction, LLC). https://www.modot.org/projects/missouri-route-6-and-route-n-bridge-rehabilitation-over-interstate-35-daviess-and-harrison Interstate 35 under the Route N bridge will be closed weeknights, Aug. 26-Sept. 5. The interstate will close on weeknights beginning at 7 p.m. and reopen at 6 a.m. the next day. During the closure, I-35 traffic will be directed up and over the ramps at Route N (Exit 106). There will be no access to/from Route N during the closure Holt County Route B – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Hickory Creek Bridge through December 2025. (Contractor: North Central Bridge, LLC). https://www.modot.org/projects/route-b-bridge-replacement-holt-county Route H – Scrub seal project, Aug. 26. The road will be narrowed to one lane with a pilot car to guide motorists through the work zone and a 10-foot width restriction. (Contractor: Vance Brothers, Inc.) Route BB – Scrub seal project, Aug. 27. The road will be narrowed to one lane with a pilot car to guide motorists through the work zone and a 10-foot width restriction. (Contractor: Vance Brothers, Inc.) Route T – Scrub seal project, Aug. 28. The road will be narrowed to one lane with a pilot car to guide motorists through the work zone and a 10-foot width restriction. (Contractor: Vance Brothers, Inc.) Linn County Route M – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route P to Route V, Aug. 25, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Route M – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route P to Halley Road, Aug. 26, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Livingston County U.S. Route 65 – Resurfacing project from U.S. Route 36 in Chillicothe to south of Route CC near Carrollton, through October 2025. The roadway may be narrowed to one lane with flaggers directing motorists through the work zone (Contractor: Capital Paving & Construction, LLC). Nodaway County Route NN – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Platte River Bridge west of Parnell through October 2025. (Contractor: Louis-Company, LLC). https://www.modot.org/route-nn-bridge-replacement-nodaway. U.S. Route 71 – Pothole patching from the Iowa State line to Route CC, Aug. 18-21. Route VV – CLOSED for bridge inspection from Route AH to Mercury Road, Aug. 26, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sullivan County Route PP – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route E to Briar Drive, Aug. 25, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Route T – CLOSED for bridge inspection at the East Locust Creek Bridge, Aug. 25, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Worth County Route M – CLOSED for a bridge deck replacement at the East Fork Grand River Bridge through Aug. 27, 2025. The Middle Fork Grand River Bridge on U.S. Route 169 will close for a bridge deck replacement following the opening of the East Fork Grand River Bridge on Route M. (Contractor: Capital Paving & Construction, LLC). https://www.modot.org/projects/us-route-169-route-b-and-route-m-bridge-rehabilitation-gentry-and-worth. Route 169 – CLOSED beginning Aug. 27, 2025 for a bridge deck replacement project at the Middle Fork Grand River Bridge through October 2025. The bridge will close following the opening of the East Fork Grand River Bridge on Route M. (Contractor: Capital Paving & Construction, LLC). https://www.modot.org/projects/us-route-169-route-b-and-route-m-bridge-rehabilitation-gentry-and-worth. Route W – CLOSED for a bridge deck replacement at the West Fork Grand River Bridge through December 2025. (Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc.) https://www.modot.org/projects/missouri-route-46-and-route-w-bridge-replacement-worth