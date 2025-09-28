Planned MODOT Roadwork September 29 to October 5

St. Joseph, Mo. – The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in the Northwest Missouri region for the week of Sept. 29-Oct. 5. There may be moving operations throughout the region, in addition to the work mentioned below. Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. Check the MoDOT Traveler Information Map at http://traveler.modot.org, or download the app for updated information. MoDOT asks drivers to work with us by buckling up, putting your phone down, slowing down and moving over in work zones. Andrew County Interstate 29 – Narrowed to one lane in each direction at the Mill Creek Bridges, north of Exit 60 (Amazonia), for a bridge rehabilitation project through December 2025. (Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc.) Route Y – Resurfacing project, Sept. 29-Oct. 3. A single lane may be closed in up to 2-mile sections, around the clock. A 10-foot width restriction will be in place. (Contractor: Above & Below Contracting, LLC). Route N – Resurfacing project, Sept. 29-Oct. 3. A single lane may be closed in up to 2-mile sections, around the clock. A 10-foot width restriction will be in place. (Contractor: Above & Below Contracting, LLC). Buchanan County I-229 – Pavement repair project from mile marker 0 to mile marker 2.6 through October 2025. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.) U.S. Route 36 – Scrub seal project from Route AC to I-229 through October 2025. This project will include several short-term ramp closures. (Contractor: Vance Brothers, Inc.) Route 752 (Alabama Street) – CLOSED from U.S. Route 59 to Sherman Street for an intersection improvement project through 2025. (Contractor: Amino Bros. Co., Inc.) https://www.modot.org/projects/route-u-missouri-route-59-and-missouri-route-752-intersection-improvements-buchanan-county. U.S. Route 169 (Belt Highway) – Signal maintenance at Karnes Road, Sept. 30, 2-6 a.m. The Belt Highway will be narrowed to one lane in each direction. Karnes Road will be closed on either side of the Belt Highway, motorists will need to seek an alternate route. U.S. Route 36 – Bridge maintenance between Route 759 and 9th Street, Sept. 29-Oct. 3. NO ACCESS to westbound U.S. Route 36 from the I-229 northbound on ramp (Exit 4B), Sept. 29-Oct. 3.

to westbound U.S. Route 36 from the I-229 northbound on ramp (Exit 4B), Sept. 29-Oct. 3. RAMP CLOSED from eastbound U.S. Route 36 to southbound I-229, Sept. 29. Route V – CLOSED for tree removal from Route JJ to Brownell Road, Sept. 29-Oct. 10, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Route CC – Resurfacing project, Sept. 26-30. A single lane may be closed in up to 2-mile sections, around the clock. A 10-foot width restriction will be in place. (Contractor: Above & Below Contracting, LLC). Caldwell County Route D – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Shoal Creek Bridge through November 2025. (Contractor: Cale Seymour Construction, LLC). https://www.modot.org/route-d-bridge-replacement-caldwell. Carroll County U.S. Route 65 – Resurfacing project from south of Route CC to north of County Road 368 near Carrollton, through October 2025. The roadway may be narrowed to one lane with flaggers directing motorists through the work zone (Contractor: Capital Paving & Construction, LLC). Route UU – Resurfacing project, Sept. 29-Oct. 3. The roadway may be narrowed to one lane with flaggers directing motorists through the work zone. A 10-foot width restriction will be in place. (Contractor: Capital Paving & Construction, LLC). *2 Chariton County Route CC – CLOSED at the Yellow Creek Bridge for a replacement project through the Northwest Bridge Bundle through December 2025. (Contractor: Capital-Horner & Shifrin) *1 Route PP – CLOSED at the Mid-Fork Chariton River Bridge for a replacement project through the Northwest Bridge Bundle through January 2026. (Capital-Horner & Shifrin) *1 U.S. Route 24 – Bridge maintenance at the Grand River Bridge, Sept. 29-Oct. 2. The bridge will be narrowed to one lane with temporary traffic signals to guide motorists through the work zone. Clinton County I-35 – Pavement rehabilitation in the northbound lanes from Exit 40 (Lathrop) to Exit 48 (south Cameron) through November 2025. Both north and southbound traffic will be one lane, each direction, in the southbound lanes (Contractor: Michels Road & Stone). https://www.modot.org/projects/interstate-35-and-us-route-69-concrete-overlay-clinton-county Route B – Bridge maintenance over Wakenda Creek, Sept. 29-30. The bridge will be narrowed to one lane with temporary traffic signals to guide motorists through the work zone. Route 41 – Bridge maintenance over Wakenda Chute, Oct. 1-2. The bridge will be narrowed to one lane with temporary traffic signals to guide motorists through the work zone. Daviess County Route 190 – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Clear Creek Bridge, north of Lock Springs, through mid-November 2025. A detour is in place directing motorists to use U.S. Route 65 and Missouri Route 6 around the closure. (Contractor: Capital Paving & Construction, LLC). https://www.modot.org/projects/missouri-route-190-bridge-replacement-daviess-county I-35 – Pavement repairs in the northbound driving lane between mile markers 73 and 76, Sept. 29-Oct. 3. The driving lane will remain closed overnight. Route C – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from 195th Street to 185th Street, Oct. 1, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Route B – Resurfacing project, Sept. 29-Oct. 3. The roadway may be narrowed to one lane with flaggers directing motorists through the work zone. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.). *2 Route NN – Resurfacing project, Sept. 29-Oct. 3. The roadway may be narrowed to one lane with flaggers directing motorists through the work zone. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.). *2 Gentry County Route B – CLOSED for a bridge deck replacement at the Zounds Creek Bridge through October 2025. (Contractor: Capital Paving & Construction, LLC). https://www.modot.org/projects/us-route-169-route-b-and-route-m-bridge-rehabilitation-gentry-and-worth Harrison County Route N – CLOSED at the bridge over Interstate 35 near Eagleville for a bridge deck replacement through early December 2025 (Contractor: Capital Paving & Construction, LLC). https://www.modot.org/projects/missouri-route-6-and-route-n-bridge-rehabilitation-over-interstate-35-daviess-and-harrison. Linn County Route EE - Resurfacing project, Sept. 29-Oct. 3. The roadway may be narrowed to one lane with flaggers directing motorists through the work zone. A 10-foot width restriction will be in place. (Contractor: Capital Paving & Construction, LLC). *2 Livingston County U.S. Route 65 – Resurfacing project from U.S. Route 36 in Chillicothe to south of Route CC near Carrollton, through October 2025. The roadway may be narrowed to one lane with flaggers directing motorists through the work zone (Contractor: Capital Paving & Construction, LLC). Nodaway County Route NN – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Platte River Bridge west of Parnell through October 2025. (Contractor: Louis-Company, LLC). https://www.modot.org/route-nn-bridge-replacement-nodaway. Route Y – Resurfacing project, Sept. 29-Oct. 3. A single lane may be closed in up to 2-mile sections, around the clock. A 10-foot width restriction will be in place. (Contractor: Above & Below Contracting, LLC). Route N – Resurfacing project, Sept. 29-Oct. 3. A single lane may be closed in up to 2-mile sections, around the clock. A 10-foot width restriction will be in place. (Contractor: Above & Below Contracting, LLC). Sullivan County Route T – CLOSED at the East Locust Creek bridge due to deterioration. The bridge is scheduled to be replaced in the spring of 2026 through the Northwest Bridge Bundle. https://www.modot.org/projects/northwest-missouri-design-build-bridge-bundle Worth County U.S. Route 169 – CLOSED for a bridge deck replacement project at the Middle Fork Grand River Bridge through October 2025. (Contractor: Capital Paving & Construction, LLC.) https://www.modot.org/projects/us-route-169-route-b-and-route-m-bridge-rehabilitation-gentry-and-worth. Route W – CLOSED for a bridge replacement at the West Fork Grand River Bridge through December 2025. (Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc.) https://www.modot.org/projects/missouri-route-46-and-route-w-bridge-replacement-worth --- *1 This bridge is part of the NWBB (Northwest Bridge Bundle) program. The design-build team is Capital-Horner & Shifrin. More info: NWBB program web page. *2 In 2024, the Governor signed the Fiscal Year 2025 budget, including an additional $100 million to continue low-volume road improvements. This funding will be used to improve conditions on 1,985 lane miles of rural roads at 149 locations, including the ones listed below. For more information on the Governor’s Rural Roads Program, visit Governor's Rural Roads Program | Missouri Department of Transportation (modot.org).