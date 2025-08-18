Planned Roadwork for August 18-24

St. Joseph, Mo. – The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in the Northwest Missouri region for the week of Aug. 18-24. There may be moving operations throughout the region, in addition to the work mentioned below. Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. Check the MoDOT Traveler Information Map at http://traveler.modot.org, or download the app for updated information. MoDOT asks drivers to work with us by buckling up, putting your phone down, slowing down and moving over in work zones. Andrew County Route H – CLOSED for a bridge deck replacement at the Lincoln Creek Bridge through September 2025 (Contractor: Capital Paving & Construction, LLC). https://www.modot.org/projects/route-b-route-dd-and-route-h-bridge-rehabilitation-andrew-and-buchanan. U.S. Route 71 ramp – CLOSED to southbound I-29 for acceleration lane extension through October 2025 (Contractor: Leavenworth Excavating & Equipment Company, Inc.). Interstate 29 – Narrowed to one lane in each direction at the Mill Creek Bridges, north of Exit 60 (Amazonia), for a bridge rehabilitation project through December 2025. (Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc.). Business 71 – Culvert replacement at County Road 348, Aug. 19. From 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., there will be no access to/from County Road 348 at Business 71. Atchison County I-29 – Narrowed to one lane in each direction at the Mill Creek Bridges, south of Rock Port, for a bridge rehabilitation project through September 2025. (Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc). Route EE – Scrub seal project, Aug. 15-22. (Contractor: Vance Brothers, Inc.) Buchanan County Route 752 (Alabama Street) – CLOSED from U.S. Route 59 to Sherman Street for an intersection improvement project through mid-September 2025. (Contractor: Amino Bros. Co., Inc.) https://www.modot.org/projects/route-u-missouri-route-59-and-missouri-route-752-intersection-improvements-buchanan-county. Route DD – Bridge rehabilitation project at the Malden Creek Bridge, Aug. 18-22. The roadway will be narrowed to one lane with flaggers directing motorists through the work zone. (Contractor: Capital Paving & Construction, LLC). *2 Route H – Bridge rehabilitation project at the Wolfpen Creek Bridge, Aug. 18-22. The roadway will be narrowed to one lane with flaggers directing motorists through the work zone. (Contractor: Capital Paving & Construction, LLC). *2 Route P – Bridge rehabilitation project at the Third Fork Platte River Bridge, Aug. 18-22. The roadway will be narrowed to one lane with flaggers directing motorists through the work zone. (Contractor: Capital Paving & Construction, LLC). *2 I-229 – Permit/utility work from the 4.4 mile marker to the 4.8 mile marker, Aug. 19-21. The interstate will be narrowed to one lane in both directions from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Caldwell County Route D – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Shoal Creek Bridge through September 2025. (Contractor: Cale Seymour Construction, LLC). https://www.modot.org/route-d-bridge-replacement-caldwell. U.S. Route 36 – Pavement repair project, Aug. 18-23. A single lane may be closed in up to 2-mile sections, around the clock. A 12-foot width restriction will be in place. (Contractor: Realm Construction, Inc.). Carroll County U.S. Route 65 – Resurfacing project from U.S. Route 36 in Chillicothe to south of Route CC near Carrollton, through October. The roadway will be narrowed to one lane with flaggers directing motorists through the work zone (Contractor: Capital Paving & Construction, LLC). Route M – CLOSED in various locations for multiple culvert replacements, Aug. 18-22, 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily. Chariton County Route PP – CLOSED at the Mid-Fork Chariton River Bridge due to deterioration. This bridge is scheduled to be replaced through the Northwest Bridge Bundle beginning Sept. 2. (Capital-Horner & Shifrin) *2 Clinton County I-35 – Pavement rehabilitation in the northbound lanes from Exit 40 (Lathrop) to Exit 48 (south Cameron) through November 2025. Both north and southbound traffic will be one lane, each direction, in the southbound lanes (Contractor: Michels Road & Stone). https://www.modot.org/projects/interstate-35-and-us-route-69-concrete-overlay-clinton-county Route NN – Bridge rehabilitation project at the McGuire Creek Branch, Aug. 18-22. The roadway will be narrowed to one lane with flaggers directing motorists through the work zone. (Contractor: Capital Paving & Construction, LLC). *2 Daviess County Route 6 – CLOSED for a bridge deck replacement project at the bridge over I-35 (Exit 64) through late September 2025. (Contractor: Capital Paving & Construction, LLC) https://www.modot.org/projects/missouri-route-6-and-route-n-bridge-rehabilitation-over-interstate-35-daviess-and-harrison Interstate 35 under the Route 6 bridge will be closed overnight in both directions beginning at 7 p.m. on Aug. 19 and reopen by 6 a.m. on Aug. 20. During the closure, I-35 traffic will be directed up and over the ramps at Route 6 (Exit 64). There will be no access to/from Route 6 during the closure. Motorists on Route 6 will need to use U.S. Route 69 (Exit 69 to the north and Exit 61 to the south). Route 190 – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Clear Creek Bridge, north of Lock Springs, through mid-November 2025. A detour is in place directing motorists to use U.S. Route 65 and Missouri Route 6 around the closure. (Contractor: Capital Paving & Construction, LLC). https://www.modot.org/projects/missouri-route-190-bridge-replacement-daviess-county Route V – CLOSED in up to 2-mile sections for a resurfacing project, Aug. 18-22 (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.)*3 Gentry County Route B – CLOSED for a bridge deck replacement at the Zounds Creek Bridge through October 2025. (Contractor: Capital Paving & Construction, LLC). https://www.modot.org/projects/us-route-169-route-b-and-route-m-bridge-rehabilitation-gentry-and-worth Route P – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route 85 to 572nd Street, Aug. 20, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Route P – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from 570th Street to 345th Street, Aug. 21, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Route O – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route B to 450th Road, Aug. 22, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Grundy County Route BB – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route J to 102nd Avenue, Aug. 18, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Route J – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route 6 to 40th Street, Aug. 19, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Route J – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from 45th Street to 40th Street, Aug. 20, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Holt County U.S. Route 59 – CLOSED for a bridge deck replacement at the I-29 bridge near Craig through August 2025. (Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc.) https://www.modot.org/projects/missouri-route-59-bridge-rehabilitation-atchison-and-holt I-29 – May be narrowed to one lane, each direction below the U.S. 59 bridge during construction. A 16-foot width restriction is in place. Route B – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Hickory Creek Bridge through December 2025. (Contractor: North Central Bridge, LLC). https://www.modot.org/projects/route-b-bridge-replacement-holt-county Route DD – Scrub seal project, Aug. 18-25. The road will be narrowed to one lane with a pilot car to guide motorists through the work zone and a 10-foot width restriction. (Contractor: Vance Brothers, Inc.) Livingston County U.S. Route 65 – Resurfacing project from U.S. Route 36 in Chillicothe to south of Route CC near Carrollton, through October. The roadway will be narrowed to one lane with flaggers directing motorists through the work zone (Contractor: Capital Paving & Construction, LLC). Mercer County Route J – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route JJ to Kensington Street, Aug. 21, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Nodaway County Route NN – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Platte River Bridge west of Parnell through October 2025. (Contractor: Louis-Company, LLC). https://www.modot.org/route-nn-bridge-replacement-nodaway. Route PP – Scrub seal project, Aug. 13-20. The road will be narrowed to one lane with a pilot car to guide motorists through the work zone and a 10-foot width restriction. (Contractor: Vance Brothers, Inc.) Route DD – Scrub seal project, Aug. 18-25. The road will be narrowed to one lane with a pilot car to guide motorists through the work zone and a 10-foot width restriction. (Contractor: Vance Brothers, Inc.) U.S. Route 71 – Pothole patching from the Iowa State line to Route CC, Aug. 18-21. Sullivan County Route PP – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route Eto Briar Drive, Aug. 18-21, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily. Worth County Route M – CLOSED for a bridge deck replacement at the East Fork Grand River Bridge through August 2025. (Contractor: Capital Paving & Construction, LLC). https://www.modot.org/projects/us-route-169-route-b-and-route-m-bridge-rehabilitation-gentry-and-worth Route W – CLOSED for a bridge deck replacement at the West Fork Grand River Bridge through December 2025. (Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc.) https://www.modot.org/projects/missouri-route-46-and-route-w-bridge-replacement-worth Route F – CLOSED in up to 2-mile sections for a resurfacing project, Aug. 12-22. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting, Corp.) Route K – CLOSED in up to 2-mile sections for a resurfacing project, Aug. 18. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting, Corp.) Route M – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route C to Umpire Avenue, Aug. 19, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Route T – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route 46 to Route O, Aug. 19, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. --- *1 This bridge is part of the NWBB (Northwest Bridge Bundle) program. The design-build team is Capital-Horner & Shifrin. More info: NWBB program web page. *2 This bridge is part of the Safe and Sound Bridge Rehabilitation program. The contractor is Capital Paving & Construction, LLC. More info: Northwest Missouri Safe & Sound Bridge Rehabilitations | Missouri Department of Transportation. *3 In 2024, the Governor signed the Fiscal Year 2025 budget including an additional $100 million to continue low-volume road improvements. This funding will be used to improve conditions on 1,985 lane miles of rural roads at 149 locations, including the ones listed below. For more information on the Governor’s Rural Roads Program, visit Governor's Rural Roads Program | Missouri Department of Transportation (modot.org).