Planned ROADWORK JULY 14-21

St. Joseph, Mo. – The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in the Northwest Missouri region for the week of July 14-20. There may be moving operations throughout the region, in addition to the work mentioned below. Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. Check the MoDOT Traveler Information Map at http://traveler.modot.org, or download the app for updated information. MoDOT asks drivers to work with us by buckling up, putting your phone down, slowing down and moving over in work zones. Andrew County Interstate 29 – Narrowed to one lane in each direction at the Mill Creek Bridges, north of Exit 60 (Amazonia), for a bridge rehabilitation project through December 2025. (Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc) Route H – CLOSED for a bridge deck replacement at the Lincoln Creek Bridge through September 2025 (Contractor: Capital Paving & Construction, LLC). https://www.modot.org/projects/route-b-route-dd-and-route-h-bridge-rehabilitation-andrew-and-buchanan Route Y – Bridge rehabilitation project at the Owl Creek Bridge, July 14-16. The roadway will be narrowed to one lane with flaggers directing motorists through the work zone. (Contractor: Capital Paving & Construction, LLC). *2 Route H– Bridge rehabilitation project at the Arapahoe Creek Bridge, July 15-18. The roadway will be narrowed to one lane with flaggers directing motorists through the work zone. (Contractor: Capital Paving & Construction, LLC). *2 Atchison County I-29 – Narrowed to one lane in each direction at the Mill Creek Bridges, south of Rock Port, for a bridge rehabilitation project through September 2025. (Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc). Route 136 – Pothole patching from U.S. Route 59 to Route O, July 14. Route N – CLOSED to through traffic, for pothole patching from U.S. Route 136 to Route 46, July 15-16 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily. Buchanan County Route 752 (Alabama Street) – CLOSED from U.S. Route 59 to Sherman Street for an intersection improvement project through mid-September 2025. (Contractor: Amino Bros. Co., Inc.) https://www.modot.org/projects/route-u-missouri-route-59-and-missouri-route-752-intersection-improvements-buchanan-county. U.S. Route 36 – RAMP CLOSED for bridge maintenance from westbound U.S. Route 36 to southbound I-29, July 13 at 10 p.m. to July 14 at 8:30 a.m. I-29 – Bridge maintenance at the Fredrick/Route 6 bridge over I-29 from, July 13-17, 10 p.m. to 8:30 a.m. nightly. The on/off ramps may have short-term closures and/or lane restrictions during the overnight work. Caldwell County Route D – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Shoal Creek Bridge through September 2025. (Contractor: Cale Seymour Construction, LLC). https://www.modot.org/route-d-bridge-replacement-caldwell. Route B – CLOSED to through traffic for a culvert replacement from SE Soo Line Drive to SE Price Drive, July 14, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Route CC – CLOSED in up to 2-mile sections for a resurfacing project, July 15-28. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.) Carroll County U.S. Route 65 – Resurfacing project from U.S. Route 36 in Chillicothe to south of Route CC near Carrollton, through October. (Contractor: Capital Paving & Construction, LLC). Chariton County Route PP – CLOSED at the Mid-Fork Chariton River Bridge due to deterioration. This bridge is scheduled to be replaced through the Northwest Bridge Bundle beginning July 28. (Capital-Horner & Shifrin). *2 Route JJ – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Twichell Road to Jarrow Road, July 14, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Clinton County I-35 – Pavement rehabilitation in the northbound lanes from Exit 40 (Lathrop) to Exit 48 (south Cameron) through November 2025. Both north and southbound traffic will be one lane, each direction, in the southbound lanes (Contractor: Michels Road & Stone). https://www.modot.org/projects/interstate-35-and-us-route-69-concrete-overlay-clinton-county Daviess County Route 6 – CLOSED for a bridge deck replacement project at the bridge over I-35 (Exit 64) through early September 2025. (Contractor: Capital Paving & Construction, LLC) https://www.modot.org/projects/missouri-route-6-and-route-n-bridge-rehabilitation-over-interstate-35-daviess-and-harrison Route 190 – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Clear Creek Bridge, north of Lock Springs, July 7 through mid-November 2025. A detour is in place directing motorists to use U.S. Route 65 and Missouri Route 6 around the closure. (Contractor: Capital Paving & Construction, LLC). https://www.modot.org/projects/missouri-route-190-bridge-replacement-daviess-county Route HH – CLOSED to through traffic for a culvert replacement from Route CC to 185th Street, July 15, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Route Y – CLOSED in up to 2-mile sections for a resurfacing project, July 14-16. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.) Route CC – CLOSED in up to 2-mile sections for a resurfacing project, July 15-28. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.) DeKalb County Route 6 – Resurfacing project in Maysville through August 2025. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.) Harrison County I-35 – Pavement repairs both directions at various locations from the 83 mile marker to the 114 mile marker, July 14-18. Holt County U.S. Route 59 – CLOSED for a bridge deck replacement at the I-29 bridge near Craig through mid-August 2025. (Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc.) https://www.modot.org/projects/missouri-route-59-bridge-rehabilitation-atchison-and-holt I-29 – May be narrowed to one lane, each direction below the U.S. 59 bridge during construction. A 16-foot width restriction is in place. Route B – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Hickory Creek Bridge through December 2025. (Contractor: North Central Bridge, LLC). https://www.modot.org/projects/route-b-bridge-replacement-holt-county Linn County U.S. Route 36 – Pavement repair project, July 14-18. A single lane may be closed in up to two-mile sections, around the clock. A 12-foot width restriction will be in place (Contractor: Realm Construction Inc). Livingston County U.S. Route 65 –Resurfacing project from north of Route 190 to U.S. Route 36 in Chillicothe through July. (Contractor: Capital Paving & Construction, LLC). No parking will be permitted on the shoulders of Route 65 in Chillicothe 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily. Vehicles parked on the shoulder overnight may be subject to towing. U.S. Route 65 – Resurfacing project from U.S. Route 36 in Chillicothe to south of Route CC near Carrollton, through October. (Contractor: Capital Paving & Construction, LLC). Mercer County U.S. Route 136 – Bridge maintenance at the Grand River Overflow Bridge, July 14-16. The bridge will be narrowed to one lane, around the clock with temporary traffic signals in place to guide motorists through the work zone. Nodaway County Route NN – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Platte River Bridge west of Parnell through October 2025. (Contractor: Louis-Company, LLC). https://www.modot.org/route-nn-bridge-replacement-nodaway. Worth County Route M – CLOSED for a bridge deck replacement at the East Fork Grand River Bridge through July 2025. (Contractor: Capital Paving & Construction, LLC). https://www.modot.org/projects/us-route-169-route-b-and-route-m-bridge-rehabilitation-gentry-and-worth --- *1 This bridge is part of the NWBB (Northwest Bridge Bundle) program. The design-build team is Capital-Horner & Shifrin. More info: NWBB program web page. *2 This bridge is part of the Safe and Sound Bridge Rehabilitation program. The contractor is Capital Paving & Construction, LLC. More info: Northwest Missouri Safe & Sound Bridge Rehabilitations | Missouri Department of Transportation.