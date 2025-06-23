Planned Roadwork June 23-29

St. Joseph, Mo. – The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in the Northwest Missouri region for the week of June 23-29. There may be moving operations throughout the region, in addition to the work mentioned below. Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. Check the MoDOT Traveler Information Map at http://traveler.modot.org, or download the app for updated information. MoDOT asks drivers to work with us by buckling up, putting your phone down, slowing down and moving over in work zones. Andrew County Interstate 29 – Resurfacing project from Business 71 to U.S. Route 59 (Holt County) through June 2025. (Herzog Contracting Corp.) Route P – CLOSED for culvert replacement from Route BB to Andrew County Road 105, June 23, 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Route B – CLOSED for a bridge deck replacement at the Upper Neely Bridge through June 2025 (Contractor: Capital Paving & Construction, LLC). https://www.modot.org/projects/route-b-route-dd-and-route-h-bridge-rehabilitation-andrew-and-buchanan Route H – CLOSED for a bridge deck replacement at the Lincoln Creek Bridge through September 2025 (Contractor: Capital Paving & Construction, LLC). https://www.modot.org/projects/route-b-route-dd-and-route-h-bridge-rehabilitation-andrew-and-buchanan Atchison County I-29 – Narrowed to one lane in each direction at the Mill Creek Bridges, south of Rock Port, for a bridge rehabilitation project through September 2025. A 12-foot width restriction is in place. (Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc). Route M – CLOSED for pothole patching from Route C to the Iowa state line, June 23-25, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. Buchanan County Route 752 (Alabama Street) – CLOSED from U.S. Route 59 to Sherman Street for an intersection improvement project through mid-August 2025. (Contractor: Amino Bros. Co., Inc.) https://www.modot.org/projects/route-u-missouri-route-59-and-missouri-route-752-intersection-improvements-buchanan-county Route 752 (Hyde Park Avenue) – Utility work from King Hill Avenue to Third Street, June 23-July 7. The roadway will be narrowed to one lane in each direction. Caldwell County Route D – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Shoal Creek Bridge through September 2025. (Contractor: Cale Seymour Construction, LLC). https://www.modot.org/route-d-bridge-replacement-caldwell. Carroll County U.S. Route 65 – Resurfacing project from U.S. Route 36 in Chillicothe to south of Route CC near Carrollton, through October. (Contractor: Capital Paving & Construction, LLC). Chariton County Route PP – CLOSED at the Mid-Fork Chariton River Bridge due to deterioration. This bridge is scheduled to be replaced through the Northwest Bridge Bundle beginning in late July (Capital-Horner & Shifrin). *2 Route M – CLOSED for pothole patching from Carroll County Line to Route Z Junction, June 24, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Route Z – CLOSED for pothole patching from end of maintance to Route M Junction, June 25, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Route 11 – Pothole patching from Route M to Route C, June 23, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Clinton County I-35 – Construction of crossovers and emergency pull-offs in preparation for a pavement rehabilitation project from Shoal Creek near the intersection of Route 116 through June 2025. (Contractor: Michels Road & Stone). https://www.modot.org/projects/interstate-35-and-us-route-69-concrete-overlay-clinton-county U.S. Route 69 – Road widening and resurfacing project from Shoal Creek near the intersection of I-35 to Route 116 through June 2025. (Contractor: Michels Road & Stone). https://www.modot.org/projects/interstate-35-and-us-route-69-concrete-overlay-clinton-county Daviess County Route 6 – CLOSED for a bridge deck replacement project at the bridge over I-35 (Exit 64) through August 2025. (Contractor: Capital Paving & Construction, LLC) https://www.modot.org/projects/missouri-route-6-and-route-n-bridge-rehabilitation-over-interstate-35-daviess-and-harrison DeKalb County Route 6 – Resurfacing project in Maysville through August 2025. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.) Route E - Bridge rehabilitation project at the Lost Creek Bridge, June 23-25. The roadway will be narrowed to one lane with flaggers directing motorists through the work zone. (Contractor: Capital Paving & Construction, LLC). *2 Route E - Bridge rehabilitation project at the Little Third Fork Platte River Bridge, June 26-30. The roadway will be narrowed to one lane with flaggers directing motorists through the work zone. (Contractor: Capital Paving & Construction, LLC).*2 Gentry County Route C – Pothole patching from U.S. Route 136 to Route M in Worth County, June 24-25. Holt County I-29 – Resurfacing from U.S. Route 59 north of the Nodaway River to Business 71 north of St. Joseph through July 2025. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.) I-29 – Concrete replacement from 80.2 mile marker to 80.8 mile marker in the northbound lane, June 24-26. I-29 – Concrete replacement from 84.0 mile marker to 83.6 mile marker in the southbound lane, June 26-27. U.S. Route 59 – CLOSED for a bridge deck replacement at the I-29 bridge near Craig through mid-August 2025. (Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc.) https://www.modot.org/projects/missouri-route-59-bridge-rehabilitation-atchison-and-holt U.S. Route 159 – Resurfacing from Little Tarkio Creek to I-29 near Mound City through mid-July 2025. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.) Route T – CLOSED for a bridge deck replacement at the Mill Creek Bridge through September 2025. (Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc.). https://www.modot.org/projects/missouri-route-59-bridge-rehabilitation-atchison-and-holt Route B – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Hickory Creek Bridge through December 2025. (Contractor: North Central Bridge, LLC). https://www.modot.org/projects/route-b-bridge-replacement-holt-county Route A – Bridge maintenance at the Nodaway River Bridge, through June 2025. The bridge will be narrowed to one lane, around the clock, with temporary traffic signals guiding motorists through the work zone and a 13-foot width restriction in place. Linn County U.S. Route 36 – Pavement repair project through June. A single lane may be closed in up to two-mile sections, around the clock, Monday through Friday. A 12-foot width restriction will be in place (Contractor: Realm Construction Inc). Livingston County U.S. Route 65 – Resurfacing project from north of Route 190 to U.S. Route 36 in Chillicothe through July. Overnight resurfacing begins June 23 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. (Contractor: Capital Paving & Construction, LLC). Beginning June 23 no parking will be permitted on the shoulders of Route 65 in Chillicothe Monday through Saturday, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Vehicles parked on the shoulder overnight may be subject to towing. U.S. Route 65 – Resurfacing project from U.S. Route 36 in Chillicothe to south of Route CC near Carrollton, through October. (Contractor: Capital Paving & Construction, LLC). Nodaway County Route NN – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Platte River Bridge west of Parnell through October 2025. (Contractor: Louis-Company, LLC). https://www.modot.org/route-nn-bridge-replacement-nodaway. Route A – Bridge maintenance at the Nodaway River Bridge, through June 2025. The bridge will be narrowed to one lane, around the clock, with temporary traffic signals guiding motorists through the work zone and a 13-foot width restriction in place. Putnam County Route CC – Pothole patching from the Iowa state line to Route 129, June 23-27. Worth County Route M – CLOSED for a bridge deck replacement at the East Fork Grand River Bridge through July 2025. (Contractor: Capital Paving & Construction, LLC). https://www.modot.org/projects/us-route-169-route-b-and-route-m-bridge-rehabilitation-gentry-and-worth Route C – Pothole patching from U.S. Route 136 in Gentry County to Route M, June 24-25. Route C – Pothole patching from Allendale to Route M, June 25-27. The roadway will be narrowed to one lane. --- *1 This bridge is part of the NWBB (Northwest Bridge Bundle) program. The design-build team is Capital-Horner & Shifrin. More info: NWBB program web page. *2 This bridge is part of the Safe and Sound Bridge Rehabilitation program. The contractor is Capital Paving & Construction, LLC. More info: Northwest Missouri Safe & Sound Bridge Rehabilitations | Missouri Department of Transportation.