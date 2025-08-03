Planned Roadwork for Northwest Missouri, Aug. 4-10

St. Joseph, Mo. – The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in the Northwest Missouri region for the week of Aug. 4-10. There may be moving operations throughout the region, in addition to the work mentioned below. Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. Check the MoDOT Traveler Information Map at http://traveler.modot.org, or download the app for updated information. MoDOT asks drivers to work with us by buckling up, putting your phone down, slowing down and moving over in work zones. Andrew County Interstate 29 – Narrowed to one lane in each direction at the Mill Creek Bridges, north of Exit 60 (Amazonia), for a bridge rehabilitation project through December 2025. (Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc.) U.S. Route 71 ramp – CLOSED to southbound I-29 for acceleration lane extension through October 2025 (Contractor: Leavenworth Excavating & Equipment Company, Inc.). Route H – CLOSED for a bridge deck replacement at the Lincoln Creek Bridge through September 2025 (Contractor: Capital Paving & Construction, LLC). https://www.modot.org/projects/route-b-route-dd-and-route-h-bridge-rehabilitation-andrew-and-buchanan. Atchison County I-29 – Narrowed to one lane in each direction at the Mill Creek Bridges, south of Rock Port, for a bridge rehabilitation project through September 2025. (Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc). Route C – Scrub seal project, Aug. 6-8. (Contractor: Vance Brothers, Inc.) Buchanan County Route 752 (Alabama Street) – CLOSED from U.S. Route 59 to Sherman Street for an intersection improvement project through mid-September 2025. (Contractor: Amino Bros. Co., Inc.) https://www.modot.org/projects/route-u-missouri-route-59-and-missouri-route-752-intersection-improvements-buchanan-county. Route H – Bridge rehabilitation project at the Wolfpen Creek Bridge, Aug. 4-9. The roadway will be narrowed to one lane with flaggers directing motorists through the work zone. (Contractor: Capital Paving & Construction, LLC).*2 Route DD – Bridge rehabilitation project at the Malden Creek Bridge, Aug. 6-9. The roadway will be narrowed to one lane with flaggers directing motorists through the work zone. (Contractor: Capital Paving & Construction, LLC).*2 U.S. Route 36 – Bridge maintenance at the bridge over U.S. Route 169/Belt Highway, Aug. 4-6. Caldwell County Route D – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Shoal Creek Bridge through September 2025. (Contractor: Cale Seymour Construction, LLC). https://www.modot.org/route-d-bridge-replacement-caldwell. Route 116 – Pavement repair from Route T to the city limits of Polo, Aug. 4-7. Route CC – Resurfacing project, Aug. 4-9. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.)*3 Route M – CLOSED in up to 2-mile sections for a resurfacing project, through Aug. 4-9. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.)*3 U.S. Route 36 - Pavement repair project, Aug. 4-9. A single lane may be closed in up to two-mile sections, around the clock. A 12-foot width restriction will be in place (Contractor: Realm Construction Inc). Carroll County U.S. Route 65 – Resurfacing project from U.S. Route 36 in Chillicothe to south of Route CC near Carrollton, through October. The roadway will be narrowed to one lane with flaggers directing motorists through the work zone (Contractor: Capital Paving & Construction, LLC). (Contractor: Capital Paving & Construction, LLC). Chariton County Route PP – CLOSED at the Mid-Fork Chariton River Bridge due to deterioration. This bridge is scheduled to be replaced through the Northwest Bridge Bundle beginning Aug. 11. (Capital-Horner & Shifrin) *2 U.S. Route 24 – Bridge maintenance at the bridge over Grand River, Aug. 4-7. The bridge will be narrowed to one lane daily from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. with temporary traffic signals. Route 11 – Pothole patching, Aug. 4-8. Clinton County I-35 – Pavement rehabilitation in the northbound lanes from Exit 40 (Lathrop) to Exit 48 (south Cameron) through November 2025. Both north and southbound traffic will be one lane, each direction, in the southbound lanes (Contractor: Michels Road & Stone). https://www.modot.org/projects/interstate-35-and-us-route-69-concrete-overlay-clinton-county I-35 – Northbound lane near Route 116 (Exit 40) pavement repair Aug. 3, 11 p.m. Traffic will be held for 15 minutes for asphalt hot mix pour. Daviess County Route 6 – CLOSED for a bridge deck replacement project at the bridge over I-35 (Exit 64) through early September 2025. (Contractor: Capital Paving & Construction, LLC) https://www.modot.org/projects/missouri-route-6-and-route-n-bridge-rehabilitation-over-interstate-35-daviess-and-harrison Interstate 35 - CLOSED both directions beneath the Route 6 bridge (Exit 64) during bridge deck pour, Aug. 7-8, 7 p.m. – 6 a.m. I-35 traffic will be directed up and over the on/off ramps at Route 6 (Exit 64). Route 190 – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Clear Creek Bridge, north of Lock Springs, through mid-November 2025. A detour is in place directing motorists to use U.S. Route 65 and Missouri Route 6 around the closure. (Contractor: Capital Paving & Construction, LLC). https://www.modot.org/projects/missouri-route-190-bridge-replacement-daviess-county Route CC – Resurfacing project, Aug. 4-9. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.)*3 Route M – CLOSED in up to 2-mile sections for a resurfacing project, Aug 4-9. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.)*3 DeKalb County Route 6 – CLOSED between Hillcrest Drive and Water Street in Maysville for resurfacing from July 28-Aug. 11. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.) Holt County U.S. Route 59 – CLOSED for a bridge deck replacement at the I-29 bridge near Craig through mid-August 2025. (Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc.) https://www.modot.org/projects/missouri-route-59-bridge-rehabilitation-atchison-and-holt I-29 – May be narrowed to one lane, each direction below the U.S. 59 bridge during construction. A 16-foot width restriction is in place. Route B – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Hickory Creek Bridge through December 2025. (Contractor: North Central Bridge, LLC). https://www.modot.org/projects/route-b-bridge-replacement-holt-county Route 111 – Drainage work from Route T to Main Street in Forest City, Aug. 5. Linn County U.S. Route 36 – Pavement repair project, Aug. 4-9. (Contractor: Realm Construction Inc). Livingston County U.S. Route 65 – Resurfacing project from U.S. Route 36 in Chillicothe to south of Route CC near Carrollton, through October. The roadway will be narrowed to one lane with flaggers directing motorists through the work zone (Contractor: Capital Paving & Construction, LLC). U.S. Route 36 – Pavement repair project, Aug. 4-9. A single lane may be closed in up to two-mile sections, around the clock. A 12-foot width restriction will be in place (Contractor: Realm Construction Inc). Route A - CLOSED in up to 2-mile sections for a resurfacing project, Aug 8-14. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.)*3 Nodaway County Route NN – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Platte River Bridge west of Parnell through October 2025. (Contractor: Louis-Company, LLC). https://www.modot.org/route-nn-bridge-replacement-nodaway. Route E – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from U.S. Route 246 to 150th Street, Aug. 4, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Route D – Scrub seal project, Aug. 5. (Contractor: Vance Brothers, Inc.) U.S. Route 246 – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from 130th Street to 140thStreet, Aug. 5-6, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily. Route C – Scrub seal project, Aug. 6-8. (Contractor: Vance Brothers, Inc.) Route E – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from 100th Street to 120th Street, Aug. 7, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily. Worth County Route M – CLOSED for a bridge deck replacement at the East Fork Grand River Bridge through July 2025. (Contractor: Capital Paving & Construction, LLC). https://www.modot.org/projects/us-route-169-route-b-and-route-m-bridge-rehabilitation-gentry-and-worth --- *1 This bridge is part of the NWBB (Northwest Bridge Bundle) program. The design-build team is Capital-Horner & Shifrin. More info: NWBB program web page. *2 This bridge is part of the Safe and Sound Bridge Rehabilitation program. The contractor is Capital Paving & Construction, LLC. More info: Northwest Missouri Safe & Sound Bridge Rehabilitations | Missouri Department of Transportation. *3 In 2024, the Governor signed the Fiscal Year 2025 budget including an additional $100 million to continue low-volume road improvements. This funding will be used to improve conditions on 1,985 lane miles of rural roads at 149 locations, including the ones listed below. For more information on the Governor’s Rural Roads Program, visit Governor's Rural Roads Program | Missouri Department of Transportation (modot.org).