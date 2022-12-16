Planned Roadwork for Northwest Missouri, December 19-25

St. Joseph, Mo. – The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in the Northwest Missouri region for the week of Dec. 19-25.

All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map at http://traveler.modot.org/map/.

Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. There may also be moving operations throughout the region, in addition to the work mentioned below. MoDOT asks drivers to work with us by buckling up, putting your phone down, slowing down and moving over in work zones.

Atchison County

U.S. Route 136 – Bridge inspection at the Missouri River Bridge at Brownville, Dec. 19-22

Andrew County

Route B – Bridge inspection at the One Hundred and Two River Bridge, Dec. 19-22

U.S. Route 71 – Pothole patching, Dec. 19 - 23

Buchanan County

U.S. Route 36 – Bridge rehabilitation project over the Missouri River is currently suspended for winter, work will resume Spring 2023. Westbound is narrowed to one lane with a 12-foot width restriction through June 2023. (Contractor: Comanche Construction, Inc.) To learn more visit:

Route 759 – RAMP CLOSED for a bridge rehabilitation project over the Missouri River. The ramp from Route 759 to westbound U.S. Route 36 is closed through June 2023. (Contractor: Comanche Construction, Inc.)

U.S. Route 169 – Utility work from U.S. Route 36 to Easton Road, through Jan. 15

Route 6 – Utility work from Route Z to 77 SE Road, Dec. 19-20.

Carroll County

U.S. Route 24 – Bridge rehabilitation project at the Moss Creek Bridge, south of Carrollton, through December. The bridge is narrowed to one lane with temporary traffic signals guiding motorists through the work zone. An 18-foot width restriction is in place. (Contractor: Capital Paving and Construction, LLC)

Route UU – CLOSED for a bridge deck replacement project over Turkey Creek and Big Creek, through January. (Contractor: Capital Paving & Construction, LLC)

Route 139 – CLOSED for culvert replacement from County Road 110 to County Road 120, Dec. 19-20, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily

Route Z – Slide repair northbound from County Road 110 to County Road 130, Dec. 19-20

Clinton County

Route C – Utility work at SE 208th Street, Dec. 19-20

Route T – Pothole patching, Dec. 19-20

U.S. Route 169 – Utility work through Trimble, Dec. 19-23

Route F – Utility work from U.S. Route 169 to the Clay County line, Dec. 19-23

Route J – Utility work from Springtown Road to Route C, Dec. 19-23

I-35 – Pothole patching southbound from mile marker 48 to 42, Dec. 19-29

Daviess County

Route B – Pothole patching, Dec. 21-22

Route V – Pothole patching, Dec. 22-23

Gentry County

Route YY – CLOSED for bridge inspection at the Bear Creek Bridge, Dec. 20

Grundy County

U.S. Route 65 – Bridge rehabilitation project over Route 6 in Trenton, through January. Temporary traffic signals will guide motorist through the work zone. A 17-foot width restriction is in place. (Contractor: Capital Paving, Inc.)*

Route W – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Gees Creek Bridge, south of Route F, through early April 2023. This bridge is part of the FARM (Fixing Access to Rural Missouri) Bridge Program. More info: FARM Bridge program web page (Contractor: Lehman Construction and Wilson & Company)

Harrison County

I-35 – Bridge rehabilitation project at the Pole Cat Creek Bridge at mile marker 90, south of Bethany, through December. A 12-foot width restriction is in place. More info: https://modot.org/harrison-county-interstate-35-pole-cat-creek-bridge-project (Contractor: Widel, Inc.)*

Livingston County

Route C – CLOSED until further notice at the Shoal Creek Bridge due to deterioration. A bridge replacement project was part of MoDOT’s November 2022 letting and awarded to L.G. Barcus and Sons, Inc. A start date for the project has not yet been determined.

Route C – Bridge replacement at the bridge over Shoal Creek just west of Dawn and east of Route DD through April 2023. This bridge is part of the FARM (Fixing Access to Rural Missouri) Bridge Program. More info: FARM Bridge program web page (Contractor: Lehman Construction and Wilson & Company)

Nodaway County

Route 46 – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the bridge over the Nodaway River near Quitman through early June 2023. A signed detour is in place. (Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc.) *

---

* This bridge is included in Gov. Mike Parson’s $351 million Focus on Bridges program, which will repair or replace 250 bridges across the state.