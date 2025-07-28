Planned Roadwork for Northwest Missouri, July 28-Aug. 3

St. Joseph, Mo. – The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in the Northwest Missouri region for the week of July 28-Aug. 3. There may be moving operations throughout the region, in addition to the work mentioned below. Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. Check the MoDOT Traveler Information Map at http://traveler.modot.org, or download the app for updated information. MoDOT asks drivers to work with us by buckling up, putting your phone down, slowing down and moving over in work zones. Andrew County Interstate 29 – Narrowed to one lane in each direction at the Mill Creek Bridges, north of Exit 60 (Amazonia), for a bridge rehabilitation project through December 2025. (Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc.) Route H – CLOSED for a bridge deck replacement at the Lincoln Creek Bridge through September 2025 (Contractor: Capital Paving & Construction, LLC). https://www.modot.org/projects/route-b-route-dd-and-route-h-bridge-rehabilitation-andrew-and-buchanan. Atchison County I-29 – Narrowed to one lane in each direction at the Mill Creek Bridges, south of Rock Port, for a bridge rehabilitation project through September 2025. (Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc). Route CC – Scrub seal project, July 28-29. (Contractor: Vance Brothers, Inc.) Route KK – Scrub seal project, July 30-31. (Contractor: Vance Brothers, Inc.) Route Z – Scrub seal project, Aug. 1-2. (Contractor: Vance Brothers, Inc.) Buchanan County Route 752 (Alabama Street) – CLOSED from U.S. Route 59 to Sherman Street for an intersection improvement project through mid-September 2025. (Contractor: Amino Bros. Co., Inc.) https://www.modot.org/projects/route-u-missouri-route-59-and-missouri-route-752-intersection-improvements-buchanan-county. Gene Field Road – CLOSED around the clock at the bridge over I-29 for bridge deck repairs from 6:30 a.m., July 28, through 9:30 a.m. July 31. Route 116 – Bridge rehabilitation project at the Little Bee Creek Bridge, July 29-Aug.1. The roadway will be narrowed to one lane with flaggers directing motorists through the work zone. (Contractor: Capital Paving & Construction, LLC). *2 Route H – Bridge rehabilitation project at the Wolfpen Creek Bridge, Aug. 1-2. The roadway will be narrowed to one lane with flaggers directing motorists through the work zone. (Contractor: Capital Paving & Construction, LLC).*2 Caldwell County Route D – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Shoal Creek Bridge through September 2025. (Contractor: Cale Seymour Construction, LLC). https://www.modot.org/route-d-bridge-replacement-caldwell. Route CC – CLOSED in up to 2-mile sections for a resurfacing project, through Aug. 1. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.)*3 Route M – CLOSED in up to 2-mile sections for a resurfacing project, through Aug. 1. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.)*3 Carroll County U.S. Route 65 – Resurfacing project from U.S. Route 36 in Chillicothe to south of Route CC near Carrollton, through October. The roadway will be narrowed to one lane with flaggers directing motorists through the work zone (Contractor: Capital Paving & Construction, LLC). (Contractor: Capital Paving & Construction, LLC). Route U – CLOSED for pothole patching, July 29, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Chariton County Route PP – CLOSED at the Mid-Fork Chariton River Bridge due to deterioration. This bridge is scheduled to be replaced through the Northwest Bridge Bundle beginning Aug. 11. (Capital-Horner & Shifrin) *2 Route F – CLOSED for pothole patching from Route M to U.S. Route 24, July 28-29, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily. Route J – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Cuttoff Road to Namrash Road, July 31, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Route F – CLOSED for pothole patching from Route M to U.S. Route 24, July 23-25, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily. Clinton County I-35 – Pavement rehabilitation in the northbound lanes from Exit 40 (Lathrop) to Exit 48 (south Cameron) through November 2025. Both north and southbound traffic will be one lane, each direction, in the southbound lanes (Contractor: Michels Road & Stone). https://www.modot.org/projects/interstate-35-and-us-route-69-concrete-overlay-clinton-county Daviess County Route 6 – CLOSED for a bridge deck replacement project at the bridge over I-35 (Exit 64) through early September 2025. (Contractor: Capital Paving & Construction, LLC) https://www.modot.org/projects/missouri-route-6-and-route-n-bridge-rehabilitation-over-interstate-35-daviess-and-harrison Route 190 – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Clear Creek Bridge, north of Lock Springs, July 7 through mid-November 2025. A detour is in place directing motorists to use U.S. Route 65 and Missouri Route 6 around the closure. (Contractor: Capital Paving & Construction, LLC). https://www.modot.org/projects/missouri-route-190-bridge-replacement-daviess-county Route CC – CLOSED in up to 2-mile sections for a resurfacing project, through Aug. 1. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.)*3 Route M – CLOSED in up to 2-mile sections for a resurfacing project, through Aug. 1. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.)*3 DeKalb County Route 6 – CLOSED between Hillcrest Drive and Water Street in Maysville for resurfacing from July 28-Aug. 11. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.) Grundy County Route J – CLOSED for culvert maintenance between Route BB and NE 76th Street, July 28, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Route N – CLOSED for culvert maintenance between NE 20th Street and NE 5thStreet, Aug. 1, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Holt County U.S. Route 59 – CLOSED for a bridge deck replacement at the I-29 bridge near Craig through mid-August 2025. (Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc.) https://www.modot.org/projects/missouri-route-59-bridge-rehabilitation-atchison-and-holt I-29 – May be narrowed to one lane, each direction below the U.S. 59 bridge during construction. A 16-foot width restriction is in place. Route B – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Hickory Creek Bridge through December 2025. (Contractor: North Central Bridge, LLC). https://www.modot.org/projects/route-b-bridge-replacement-holt-county Route T – CLOSED for pavement repairs at the St. Joseph Sub Railroad crossing, July 28, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Route D – CLOSED for pothole patching at Route 113 and County Road 180, July 29, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Routes O and N – Pothole patching, July 30-31. Linn County U.S. Route 36 – Pavement repair project, July 28-Aug. 2. A single lane may be closed in up to two-mile sections, around the clock. A 12-foot width restriction will be in place (Contractor: Realm Construction Inc). Livingston County U.S. Route 65 –Resurfacing project from north of Route 190 to U.S. Route 36 in Chillicothe through July. (Contractor: Capital Paving & Construction, LLC). U.S. Route 65 – Resurfacing project from U.S. Route 36 in Chillicothe to south of Route CC near Carrollton, through October. The roadway will be narrowed to one lane with flaggers directing motorists through the work zone (Contractor: Capital Paving & Construction, LLC). Mercer County Public Meeting – U.S. Route 136 bridge deck replacement in Princeton and various bridge deck replacement projects in Mercer, Putnam, Sullivan Counties. An open-house meeting will be held on Tuesday, July 29 at Princeton High School (1008 E Coleman St, Princeton, MO 64673) from 3:30 – 5:30 p.m. Nodaway County Route NN – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Platte River Bridge west of Parnell through October 2025. (Contractor: Louis-Company, LLC). https://www.modot.org/route-nn-bridge-replacement-nodaway. Route A – Bridge maintenance at the Nodaway River Bridge, July 28-31. The bridge will be narrowed to one lane around-the-clock with temporary traffic signals guiding motorists through the work zone. Route B – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route FF to Imperial Road, July 28, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Route FF – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route JJ to 130th Road, July 29-30, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily. Route 46 – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Hawk Road to Hallmark Road, July 31, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sullivan County Public Meeting – Various bridge deck replacement projects in Mercer, Putnam, Sullivan Counties. An open-house public meeting will be held on Tuesday, July 29 at the North Central Missouri Electric Cooperative (1098 State Hwy E, Milan, MO 63556) from noon – 1:30 p.m. Worth County Route M – CLOSED for a bridge deck replacement at the East Fork Grand River Bridge through July 2025. (Contractor: Capital Paving & Construction, LLC). https://www.modot.org/projects/us-route-169-route-b-and-route-m-bridge-rehabilitation-gentry-and-worth Route D – CLOSED in 2-mile section for a scrub seal resurfacing project, July 28. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.)*3 Route F – CLOSED in 2-mile section for a scrub seal resurfacing project, July 29-Aug. 2. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.)*3 --- *1 This bridge is part of the NWBB (Northwest Bridge Bundle) program. The design-build team is Capital-Horner & Shifrin. More info: NWBB program web page. *2 This bridge is part of the Safe and Sound Bridge Rehabilitation program. The contractor is Capital Paving & Construction, LLC. More info: Northwest Missouri Safe & Sound Bridge Rehabilitations | Missouri Department of Transportation. *3 In 2024, the Governor signed the Fiscal Year 2025 budget including an additional $100 million to continue low-volume road improvements. This funding will be used to improve conditions on 1,985 lane miles of rural roads at 149 locations, including the ones listed below. For more information on the Governor’s Rural Roads Program, visit Governor's Rural Roads Program | Missouri Department of Transportation (modot.org).