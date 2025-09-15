Planned Roadwork September 15-21

St. Joseph, Mo. – The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in the Northwest Missouri region for the week of Sept. 15-21. There may be moving operations throughout the region, in addition to the work mentioned below. Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. Check the MoDOT Traveler Information Map at http://traveler.modot.org, or download the app for updated information. MoDOT asks drivers to work with us by buckling up, putting your phone down, slowing down and moving over in work zones. Andrew County U.S. Route 71 ramp – CLOSED to southbound I-29 for acceleration lane extension through September 2025 (Contractor: Leavenworth Excavating & Equipment Company, Inc.). Interstate 29 – Narrowed to one lane in each direction at the Mill Creek Bridges, north of Exit 60 (Amazonia), for a bridge rehabilitation project through December 2025. (Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc.) Atchison County Route AA – Shoulder work at the intersection of Route Y, Sept. 15-19. Route W – Shoulder work at the intersection of Route J, Sept. 15-19. U.S. Route 136 – Shoulder work from the Nodaway County line to Route M, Sept. 17-18. Buchanan County I-229 – Pavement repair project from mile marker 0 to mile marker 2.6 through October 2025. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.) Route 752 (Alabama Street) – CLOSED from U.S. Route 59 to Sherman Street for an intersection improvement project through 2025. (Contractor: Amino Bros. Co., Inc.) https://www.modot.org/projects/route-u-missouri-route-59-and-missouri-route-752-intersection-improvements-buchanan-county.U.S. Route 36 – Bridge maintenance between Route 759 and 9th Street, Sept. 15-19. NO ACCESS to westbound U.S. Route 36 from the I-229 northbound onramp (Exit 4B), Sept. 16-18. U.S. Route 36 – Scrub seal project from Route AC to I-229 through October. This project will include several short-term ramp closures. (Contractor: Vance Brothers, Inc.) Caldwell County Route D – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Shoal Creek Bridge through November 2025. (Contractor: Cale Seymour Construction, LLC). https://www.modot.org/route-d-bridge-replacement-caldwell. U.S. Route 36 – Drainage work westbound west of Sale Barn Road. Sept. 18-19. The driving lane will remain closed overnight. Carroll County U.S. Route 65 – Resurfacing project from south of Route CC to north of County Road 368 near Carrollton, through October 2025. The roadway may be narrowed to one lane with flaggers directing motorists through the work zone (Contractor: Capital Paving & Construction, LLC). Route T – Resurfacing project, Sept. 12-15. The roadway will be narrowed to one lane with flaggers directing motorists through the work zone. A 10-foot width restriction will be in place. (Contractor: Capital Paving & Construction, LLC). *3 Route M – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from County Road 301 to Route YY, Sept. 16, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Route M – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route YY to County Road 311, Sept. 17-18, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily. Route WW – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from County Road 281 to Route YY, Sept. 19, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Chariton County Route PP – CLOSED at the Mid-Fork Chariton River Bridge for a replacement project through the Northwest Bridge Bundle through January 2026. (Capital-Horner & Shifrin) *2 Route CC – CLOSED at the Yellow Creek Bridge beginning Sept. 8, for a replacement project through the Northwest Bridge Bundle through December 2025. (Contractor: Capital-Horner & Shifrin) *2 Route TT - Resurfacing project, Sept. 15-19. The roadway will be narrowed to one lane with flaggers directing motorists through the work zone. A 10-foot width restriction will be in place. (Contractor: Capital Paving & Construction, LLC). *3 Clinton County I-35 – Pavement rehabilitation in the northbound lanes from Exit 40 (Lathrop) to Exit 48 (south Cameron) through November 2025. Both north and southbound traffic will be one lane, each direction, in the southbound lanes (Contractor: Michels Road & Stone). https://www.modot.org/projects/interstate-35-and-us-route-69-concrete-overlay-clinton-county Route J – CLOSED in up to 2-mile sections for a resurfacing project Sept. 15-19. (Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons) Daviess County Route 6 – CLOSED for a bridge deck replacement project at the bridge over I-35 (Exit 64) through mid-September 2025. (Contractor: Capital Paving & Construction, LLC) https://www.modot.org/projects/missouri-route-6-and-route-n-bridge-rehabilitation-over-interstate-35-daviess-and-harrison Route 190 – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Clear Creek Bridge, north of Lock Springs, through mid-November 2025. A detour is in place directing motorists to use U.S. Route 65 and Missouri Route 6 around the closure. (Contractor: Capital Paving & Construction, LLC). https://www.modot.org/projects/missouri-route-190-bridge-replacement-daviess-county Route B - Resurfacing project, Sept. 12-19. The roadway will be narrowed to one lane with flaggers directing motorists through the work zone. A 10-foot width restriction will be in place. (Contractor: Capital Paving & Construction, LLC). *3 Route YY - Resurfacing project, Sept. 15-19. The roadway will be narrowed to one lane with flaggers directing motorists through the work zone. A 10-foot width restriction will be in place. (Contractor: Capital Paving & Construction, LLC). *3 Route BB – CLOSED for a culvert replacement 1 mile south of U.S. Route 69/Route 6, Sept. 15, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Route C – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from 195th Street to 185th Street, Sept. 16, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Gentry County Route B – CLOSED for a bridge deck replacement at the Zounds Creek Bridge through October 2025. (Contractor: Capital Paving & Construction, LLC). https://www.modot.org/projects/us-route-169-route-b-and-route-m-bridge-rehabilitation-gentry-and-worth Harrison County Route N – CLOSED at the bridge over Interstate 35 near Eagleville for a bridge deck replacement through early December 2025 (Contractor: Capital Paving & Construction, LLC). https://www.modot.org/projects/missouri-route-6-and-route-n-bridge-rehabilitation-over-interstate-35-daviess-and-harrison U.S. Route 136 – Shoulder work from the intersection with U.S. Route 69, Sept. 15-19. Route UU – CLOSED in up to 2-mile sections for a resurfacing project Sept. 16-17. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.) *3 Holt County Route C – Resurfacing project, Sept. 11-18. A single lane may be closed in up to 2-mile sections, around the clock. A 10-foot width restriction will be in place. (Contractor: Above & Below Contracting, LLC). Linn County Route TT - Resurfacing project, Sept. 15-19. The roadway will be narrowed to one lane with flaggers directing motorists through the work zone. A 10-foot width restriction will be in place. (Contractor: Capital Paving & Construction, LLC). *3 Livingston County U.S. Route 65 – Resurfacing project from U.S. Route 36 in Chillicothe to south of Route CC near Carrollton, through October 2025. The roadway may be narrowed to one lane with flaggers directing motorists through the work zone (Contractor: Capital Paving & Construction, LLC). Nodaway County Route NN – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Platte River Bridge west of Parnell through October 2025. (Contractor: Louis-Company, LLC). https://www.modot.org/route-nn-bridge-replacement-nodaway. U.S. Route 71 – Shoulder work from the Iowa state line to Route CC, Sept. 15-19. Route F – CLOSED for pavement repairs from 270th Street to U.S. Route 136, Sept. 15, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Route F – CLOSED for pavement repairs from 285th Street to Route N, Sept. 16-17, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily. U.S. Route 136 – Shoulder work from U.S. Route 71 to the Atchison County line, Sept. 17-18. Sullivan County Route T – CLOSED at the East Locust Creek bridge due to deterioration. The bridge is scheduled to be replaced in the spring of 2026 through the Northwest Bridge Bundle. https://www.modot.org/projects/northwest-missouri-design-build-bridge-bundle Route E – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route K to Route W, Sept. 15-19, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Worth County Route 169 – CLOSED, for a bridge deck replacement project at the Middle Fork Grand River Bridge through October 2025. (Contractor: Capital Paving & Construction, LLC.) https://www.modot.org/projects/us-route-169-route-b-and-route-m-bridge-rehabilitation-gentry-and-worth. Route W – CLOSED for a bridge replacement at the West Fork Grand River Bridge through December 2025. (Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc.) https://www.modot.org/projects/missouri-route-46-and-route-w-bridge-replacement-worth