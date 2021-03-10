Planning and zoning approves CHS site plan

Significant construction efforts of a new performing arts center, FFA building and various other Cameron High School improvements may soon get underway following approval of a site plan Monday.

Cameron R-1 School District Superintendent Matt Robinson and the Cameron Planning and Zoning Commission hammered out the final details of the site plan for CHS campus improvements voters approved last summer as part of the $10 million B.E.S.T. Bond.

“We’ve been working with the engineering company to move this forward,” Cameron Community Development Director Tim Wymes said. “With this proposal, there is a new edition to the northern portion of the school and also a fine arts edition to the school ... We had a couple of questions regarding parking stalls, travel paths for the parking lot. We worked it all out. City staff has no opposition to this.”

