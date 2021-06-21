Planning and Zoning Commission approves Cameron's first medical marijuana cultivation facility

The Cameron Planning and Zoning Commingsion approved the city's first medical marijuana cultivation facility during Monday's special meeting

As part of a request by Bloom Medicinal, who was previously approved for a medical marijuana dispensary across from the Cameron Coop, the Commission unanimously approved another request to create a medical marijuana cultivation facility at the former Eagan's Furniture Store across from the Cameron Walmart.

"This is an existing site for Bloom Medicinal. As you may know, they're also doing the dispensary on the souther portion of Walnut - the Old Eagan's building," Cameron Community Development Director Tim Wymes said. "This is an existing site. They're proposing doing renovations on the inside of the building. There will be minor changes to the outside of the building."

Although a complicated process, the Commission's only concerns while speaking to Mike Harris with Bloom Medicinal, was whether there would be enough parking for a forecasted 15 employees with Bloom Medicinal also requesting razor-wire fencing for the property.

