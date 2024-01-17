Planning and Zoning discusses request for providing downtown outdoor liquor sales

Cameron residents could soon have a complete outdoor dining experience thanks to a recent push by Cameron Community Development Director Tim Wymes.

During Monday’s Cameron Planning and Zoning Commission meeting, Wymes outlined a potential change in city building codes, which would allow Cameron businesses to serve alcohol outdoors.

“There was some interest from a restaurant owner or a business owner regarding having the ability to expand operation outside of the building to set up tables to serve food and alcoholic beverages … It’s more catered toward selling alcoholic beverages. That’s how the discussion started,” Wymes said.

Wymes sought input from the Planning and Zoning Commission on how to tailor a plan to meet Cameron’s needs, and highlighted a few concerns such as setting up a perimeter so not to have come-and-go traffic. Wymes said a code in place in another municipality required applicants to have a site plan, which would then go before the city building inspector, then go before the Planning and Zoning Commission for final approval.

“That’s everywhere in [Kansas City, Mo.] … I’ve done this literally at least 20 times myself in the city - all of the little areas of the city. Literally, there are two or three tables outside on a beautiful sunny afternoon with an umbrella on it, unless they have an overhang or an awning. When the weather is bad, those tables are gone,” Commissioner Debbie Hahn said.

Planning and Zoning Commission President Mike O’Donnell, although admittedly excited about the project overall, said he did have concerns with how much area the outdoor sales would require, considering the Adults with Disabilities Act requires 60 inches of available sidewalk space. O’Donnell also expressed a concern regarding a potential pitfall for businesses if an alcoholic beverage left the perimeter, and cost the business its liquor license. He suggested the Commission schedule a public hearing to create a process for outdoor liquor sales applications and reach out to businesses interested in outdoor sales in order to create a policy that meets their needs as well.

“I think it’s a good idea … I think it’s kind of neat,” O’Donnell said.