Planning and Zoning educates Appeal Board during joint meeting

The Cameron Planning and Zoning Commission hosted the recently resurrected Cameron Board of Appeal as part of an educational joint meeting Monday night.

With the Commission delving into the intricacies of loosening Cameron’s restrictions on commercial and residential driveways, CPZC President Mike O’Donnell felt it was a perfect opportunity to educate the recently assembled board on meeting procedures and navigating Cameron’s complicating building codes.

“They’ve met, I believe, but with just with themselves and to get organized. As far as having any appeals sent to them, to the best of my knowledge, they have not,” O’Donnell said. “It helps. They learn how to conduct a meeting, if nothing else. What they’re doing may reflect back on Planning and Zoning at some point and time. They aren’t going to be able to change rules, regulations, codes and that [sic] kind of think down the road, because that will come before planning zoning for recommendation for the [Cameron City Council]. There is actually a process that will go through and at least they see how the process works.”

During Monday’s joint meeting, the Cameron Planning and Zoning Commission developed a slew of residential driveway codes they intend to introduce to the City Council at a later date. The codes allow homes to extend their driveways parallel to a parking structure and allow additional access to structures such as an unattached garage.