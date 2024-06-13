Planning and Zoning Highlights

The Planning and Zoning committee held a meeting Monday night, June 10th to examine some new and old business, and to discuss some concepts to be brought to the City Council’s attention. Calling to the first order of old business was the approval of the Sidewalk Cafe Ordinance which involved the general locations around downtown Third Street including North Walnut, East to North Cedar, and Fourth to Second Street. The motion was set to approval for this ordinance. Once approved, this ordinance would allow businesses to utilize the sidewalk.

Moving onto new business was a bill that staff recently requested a motion to send the voluntary annexation petitions to be reviewed. At the request of City Staff, Floyd David Packard, and Gary and Sue Manion filed petitions for the voluntary annexation for portions of the roadway on Packard Lane. The Annexation would bring the roadway into the city limits according to the Planning and Zoning and City Council Agenda. This was reviewed by the Planning and Zoning Committee and constructed their motion to approve and pass this, however, the decision made by Planning and Zoning needs to go through the City Council.

A public hearing will be held at the next City Council Meeting on Monday, June 17th to complete the annexation process.