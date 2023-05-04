The all too familiar summer song of clanking bats and accompanying cheers filled the new Cameron Community Park at Old Somerville sports complex Tuesday, following a ribbon cutting ceremony hosted by the Cameron Park Board.

Nearly three years removed Cameron voters approving a 25-year, 1/2-cent sales tax funding the $6.7 million sports complex and $4.7 million Cameron Aquatic Center, which opened last summer, city officials held a ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday afternoon as part of a soft opening for the new ballpark.

“It’s exciting. It’s been a long process. It’s still coming together, but it’s turning into a great facility that’s going to be great for the city,” Cameron Park Board President Matt Arndt said.

The ribbon cutting comes a month shy of the three-year anniversary of the 1/2-cent sales tax’s passage, which preceded more than a year of discussion, planning and design before construction got underway in late 2021. Although hosting little league games Tuesday, Arndt said work on the sports complex will continue through the summer including leveling the outfield, resolving issues with the sod and resurfacing the infield.

“The whole project is quite a bit behind schedule ... The park was supposed to be completed last fall. There is a lot of chatter circulating on social media, and we are aware and working on all of those (issues), but that is an important thing to remember,” Arndt said. “We’re really still in the final construction phases of this. We wanted to get the kids out here playing this season. There are going to be some growing pains as we work through the final construction issues and keep the kids playing at the same time.”

The ribbon cutting represented only the first phase of the Cameron Community Park at Old Somerville. The Park Board recently began accepting bids for a year-round restroom and shelter adjacent to the soccer fields. Thanks to a $25,000 donation by Jack and Al Briggs, construction of a pickleball court will also begin sometime in the next two years.

During Monday’s joint meeting between Economic Development of Cameron and the Cameron City, both groups discussed Cameron’s tourism potential for much of the hour-long meeting. Nestled along two of the United States’ busiest highways in I-35 and US Highway 36, Cameron has a high potential as a hub for commuters. Mayor Becky Curtis believes the new ballpark will be a significant step in bringing additional visitors to Cameron and frequenting Cameron businesses.

“Cameron is a hospitality venue because of the two interstates. It’s going to make it a lot easier for tournaments to come because of the highway and where we’re located. We’re going to try and put out best foot forward ... We’re going to get some restaurants in here, and I think it will be a great place to come and experience some recreation,” Curtis said.

Click this link for the full interview with Arndt and Curtis. http://mycameronnews.com/news/play-ball-cameron-officials-cut-ribbon-67-million-cameron-community-park