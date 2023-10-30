Plenty of spooky places to visit in Cameron

From GotQuestions.com: “All Saints’ Day is observed on November 1. Its purpose is to commemorate the lives of all saints and based on the belief of the communion of the living and the dead, to ask for their intercession before God. All Saints’ Day is also called Allhallows. Halloween is celebrated the day before, or, specifically, the evening before All Saints’ Day. The word Halloween is a derivative of Hallows Eve. The emphasis on spirits, goblins, witches, and other dark images came about from the supposition that the dark forces were especially active just before All Saints’ Day to hinder the prayer for the dead that would be offered the next day. The practice of trick or treating dates to the Middle Ages when poor people would go door to door begging for food in exchange for their prayers for the dead.”

Halloween, therefore, was a well-established tradition long before Cameron was established as a city. The European settlers who came here brought their customs with them, and of course as time passed, the lore began to take on a local flavor.

Customs wax and wane according to fashion, both local and national. Costume parties have always been popular in Cameron, as both public events and in private homes. When the elementary school was located on Fourth Street, the fourth-graders would march in costume around McCorkle Park to the delight of the rest of the school classes. That tradition ended in the late 1970’s. That was about the same time rumors were heard about razors, needles, and drugs being placed in candy. That was also the beginning of the “Satanic Panic” in the United States. Fear of the occult, of ritual abuse, and other odd behaviors gripped the public, and unfortunately that fear caused a backlash against innocent Halloween traditions involving children.

Fear is part of the human condition. It helps us realize that some actions, such as jumping off roofs or driving recklessly can cause injury or even death. In those cases, fear helps keep us safe. Unfortunately, fear can also paralyze us to the point of being unable to take action to make life better, such as irrational fears or phobias. It is one of the most basic human emotions. It is probably not a coincidence that the date pinpointed to be the most fearsome of days comes in the fall, when animals hibernate, trees appear to die, and the wind blows cold enough to cause pain.

If you enjoy the little tingles that can be found in frightening activities or places, Cameron has a few that are open to the public and can be enjoyed this week. Tales of death, haunting, otherworldly spirits, and tragedies are here to give you thrills and chills. Drive or walk to these sites to experience the scary part of Cameron yourself.

McDaniel Cemetery, east of Cameron on Old Highway 36: Here you will find the graves of some early settlers of Cameron: the McCorkle family, the McDaniel family, the Parkers, the O’Donnells, the Reeds, the Cruikshanks. You will also find, in the northeast corner of the cemetery, the graves of Albert Filley and his family. In 1907, Albert Filley inexplicably shot and killed his own brother and then beat his wife and daughter to death with a hammer. In 1908, he was found guilty of murder and executed in the only public hanging in Caldwell County history. He was then buried alongside the family he had slaughtered.

Packard and Evergreen Cemeteries, on Evergreen Street near highway 35: The resting place of many more of Cameron’s earliest settlers and prominent citizens: the Packards, the Leibrandts, the Darbys, the Fords, and many more. Packard cemetery is also the home of the Tuggle monuments, two 28-foot granite statues; and several monuments indicating members of the Modern Woodmen that look like trees.

Graceland Memorial Cemetery is just across Evergreen Street to the south and is the final resting place for more recent families and has the majority of the town’s mausoleums (the Stafford family mausoleum is in the Evergreen Cemetery).

Stone Bridge murder site: (on private property; get owner’s permission before visiting) going east from town on Old 36 just past the road to the water treatment plant on the north side of the road is an old stone bridge. As reported in the 1955 Cameron Centennial book, William Gordon McDaniel was ambushed and shot to death in 1867 on that bridge while riding home after selling cattle. The murder was never solved. Mr. McDaniel had given 20 acres of land for the McDaniel Cemetery when his wife, Amanda, died in 1841, so he was laid to rest next to her. Their monuments have weathered to the point of being unreadable, but they are at the top of the hill of the cemetery, just north of the McCorkle family.

Historic Depot and Jesse James marker: in 1882, the train depot at Second and Walnut Street was the transfer station for the body of the assassinated outlaw Jesse James. His coffin spent several hours under guard at the station after coming to Cameron on the eastbound train from St. Joseph, then being placed on the southbound train to Kearney, his hometown and burial place. A marker dedicated to his history in the Cameron area including a train robbery in Winston, MO is in Earl Park on Third Street.

The Old School, 116 West Fourth: Although no one can recall an actual death occurrence in this century-old school building, numerous reports of ghostly sightings have been made over the years. After dark, especially on the third floor and in the east end of the basement, the sense of otherworldly spirits is palpable. A few years ago, a paranormal group spent a night in the building with specialized electrical equipment. Their conclusion was there is a portal to another dimension in the building.

If you don’t want to get chills from your evening walks, consider just going through the neighborhoods of Cameron and seeing some of the clever fall and Halloween decorations. Halloween is the second-most decorated holiday in America, and Cameronites are not far from the norm. However you celebrate, remember you will overcome your fears only if you face them.