Podcasters aim for world record to support soldier suicide prevention

The W.O. Entertainment Radio Show, based out of the Old School, will look to make history with the longest recorded livestream starting 8 a.m. October 31st.

Carl ‘The Wizard of Odd’ Albertson, Justin “Goose” Snodgrass and Richie ‘Redneck Pimp’ King with W.O. Entertainment plan to take themselves to the mental and physical limit as part of a 180-hour livestream to raise money for area veterans.

“It starts 8 a.m. Halloween morning and will end November 7th at Misfits Bar and Grill in Blue Springs at Warrior Fest,” Albertson said.

Although based in Cameron, the event will be an international affair with live guests from Scotland, London and around the United States.

“We have a live (paranormal) investigation that will start at 7 p.m. from Scotland in a castle that has never been investigated and has never been allowed to be investigated,” Albertson said. “… After that, we will go live on a (paranormal) investigation in London and when we get done with that, we will go live with an investigation here at the Old School because we do paranormal tours every Friday night.”

Snodgrass said breaking the 180-hour livestream record was not the original intent of the livestream marathon. It began as a symbolic gesture to recognize the daily suicide rate of America’s veterans.

“We’re going to be live for eight days. We will lose 180 veterans in that eight-day period,” Snodgrass said. “I’m a two-time suicide survivor. This hits a little bit closer to home to me than most. That’s why we decided to do it … At this point, our goal is 180 hours and everything after that is icing on the cake.”

Snodgrass said the W.O. Entertainment Radio Show began as a way to provide levity in a world fraught with stress and anxiety.

The first show launched with only a few viewers but over time gained traction until now reaching thousands around the world.

“The whole reason I started the show was to give people a break. You turn on the news, it’s a hundred people getting shot in Las Vegas and now it’s COVID-19. [The show] is two idiot, redneck marines and our take on current events or whatever we decide to talk about,” Snodgrass said.

If interested in tracking the historic livestream, follow W.O. Entertainment via their Facebook page, which will provide links to their Twitch and Periscope profiles hosting the livestream.