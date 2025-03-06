POKING THE BEAR...School Book controversy indicative of deeper issue

NOTE: This article will be published on our web page space ONLY and be linked to Facebook. We believe that there are compelling public interest issues which arise between print dates that need to be addressed in real-time. This is one of those issues.

The current school book controversy is not a new one here in Cameron, and in my going on six months here, I have made the choice after our initial coverage, discussion with protagonists on both sides of the issue, not to just throw gas on an old fire to keep it going, and certainly not in the interest just of selling newspapers.

If there's something new to consider or that adds to the discussion, such as the "Book Tasting" event in February, we'll speak to that. We've chosen not to print elicit passages from books currently on the reserve list at the Cameron High School Library. We have printed the reserve list and we covered the school's official response to concerns that books on the list were being put forward to students without parent notification, and in at least one instance, one of the books was allegedly assigned as required reading to students. In a "McLaughlin Files" offering two weeks ago, I assessed the issue as being one where the school had laid down guardrails for staff on how to handle this issue, and implicitly promised staff "cover" in adhering to those guidelines.,We believe that at least two staff members may have crossed the line on what had been laid down by their administration, and the school has taken the step to investigate these incidents. We believe we'll hear from them soon on this issue.

Social Media, and in fact, a documented presentation to the school board by one of the instructors in recent months, highlighted the instructor's personal beliefs and advocacy of diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI), and was laden with references to LGBTQ+ issues. Her comments were impassioned and reflect a deeply held belief in these philosophies, which in and of themselves are perfectly within her rights to have as beliefs. She wanders into the danger zone however when those beliefs become a part of her teaching, either in trying to persuade her students to adopt the same philosophies or in ignoring the directives of her administrations to steer clear of the topics due to the inflamed passions of the community on the issue.

It appears she may have wandered where angels fear to tread.

A second staff member, who is the high school librarian holds similar views. She is a clearly compassionate individual who cares about students and holds out the offer of acceptance and help if they need it. Kids need support, without a doubt. They need all the assets in their lives that they can build.

But once "identified" as a source of promoting these Progressive views openly, and by books that she selects to put in the hands of her students in the library, she opens herself to the scrutiny of a hyper-vigilant wing of the community. Whether it is fair or not, when you choose to take that path and make your stand, even in defiance of what your duly positioned supervisors have directed, you paint yourself orange.

Social media posts are like our "bad intentions" that never go away. Once posted, they are there and accessible forever. An October 24 Facebook post the individual took from Public Education Partners, made this point: "Not sure where this "parents-should-control-what-is-taught-in-schools-because-they-are-our-kids" is originating, but parents DO have the option to choose to send their kids to a hand-selected private school at their own expense if that is what they desire. The purpose of a public education in a public school is not to teach kids what their parents want them to be taught. It is to teach them what society needs them to know. The client of the public school is not the parent, but the entire community, the public."

Our local staff member simply copied and pasted the "meme". She did not comment on it. She did not state it as her own words. But she did not qualify it either. If we are to infer anything from her post without comment, it has to be "true that", at the very least.

The National Education Association, led by the histrionic Randi Weingarten puts forward these talking points all the time and they can be summarized this way.

Parents may have custody over their children, but the society "owns them". The talking point is almost chapter and verse from Marxist philosophy explained in "Rules for Radicals" by Saul Olinsky, who taught that the nuclear family must be broken down and children indoctrinated quickly into putting the state ahead of their families.

The problem I have here is this. Parents "made" their children through the process of procreation. They set the standards and guidelines by which they want their children to live. They have responsibility for their kids until the "age of accountability" which our society says arrives at the age of 18. We limit kids ability to drive a car, to drink or to use even legalized marijuana. But the same mindset that puts the philosophy forward that the school is the "gatekeeper" of society and must therefore establish the norms, philosophies and belief structures of students that correlate with what they, the teachers or the education system(teacher's unions anyway, if not individual teachers) believe kids should know, believe and be is a direct attempt to interfere with the most important relationship on earth.

The relationship between a mother, a father, and their child.

To promote transgenderism, or gender identification of whatever is the trendy gender of the moment, is not okay. Teachers have a responsibility to teach their subject, to teach norms in the classroom that promote dignity, and freedom of expression, and learning the academic basics they need to function in the world.

It is not to infuse them with complicated and confusing radical ideology behind their parents back, ignoring what parents say they want for their kids, or to put the school as an obstacle between the child, and how their parents choose to raise them.

In loco parentis describe what teachers should be to students --- Someone to act as a reasonable and responsible adult in the stead of the parent's absence. It is not to go around them, keep things from them, or direct impressionable young people down dark, confusing paths of propoganda that do them harm.

The meme this teacher printed on her Facebook page suggested that the school's ultimate client is the community and the society, not the student or their parents. Like most Progressive/Marxist drivel, it is exactly wrong and completely backwards.

The community and society must protect, build up, build supports under and encourage healthy families and create an environment where good parents parent their children, and "raise them up in the way they should go...for when they are old, they will not depart from it."

The only thing kids owe their society is when they have achieved adulthood, set their feet, their beliefs and their philosophy, that they participate in "civil society" and make their communities stronger, safer, and energy hubs for the positive mental and moral development of their children.

Children are not the property of the state. Teachers who would espouse this philosophy, either overtly or clandestinely, don't belong with kids. The books in the library are just the symptom ...The underlying philosophy, using those books as tools to indoctrinate, is the threat.

The school, the school board, and parents of the community should not tolerate that. And they should act accordingly at contract time, if policies were laid out, expectations spelled out, and boundaries on this issue established, and then ignored and defied on purpose.