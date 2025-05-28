Police Chief Dan Miller Named Interim City Manager

Cameron---Cameron City Government has an interim City Manager.

Police Chief Dan Miller was unanimously selected in a special session of the Cameron City Council to cover the duties of City Manager in the transition period that will include the hiring of a new City Manager, anticipated to take between four to six months.

Miller, who will take up residence at City Hall, knows the City probably as well as any person in the community or on City Staff.

He has established CPD as a regional law enforcement leader, setting the tone in state of the art dispatch services, a training center for dispatch and regional law enforcement, and a proactive approach to public safety.

The Assistant Police Chief will handle Miller's duties until such time as a permanent City Manager has been identified and hired.

It was announced that Miller will receive a pay raise commensurate with his temporary elevation to the position.

The Citizen-Observer will coordinate an interview with Miller by the end of the week.