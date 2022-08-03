Pool management confirms abortion protest was planned for July 4th free swim

The president of Midwest Pool Management, Crissy Withrow, addressed multiple concerns raised by Cameron residents during Thursday’s Cameron Park Board meeting.

Following weeks of accusations regarding an alleged July 4th abortion protest, a transgender female exposing herself in the women’s locker room and foul language played over the loudspeaker system, Withrow spoke to the Cameron Park Board for the first time since the pool opened earlier this summer.

“We do understand the passion of the concern for the protest incident. As soon as we heard about it, we addressed it immediately with our staff. Obviously, we can’t share any kind of discipline action or anything like that. We did address it. We did have full-time staff at the facility to make sure there were no incidents on that day, and had constant communication with our staff so they know how to act at the facility,” said Withrow, referencing a group text that leaked online indicating a plan for a pro-rights protest set to coincide with the July 4th free swim event.