POSITIVE DEVELOPMENTS ON ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT FRONT

ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT POISES CITY FOR OPTIMISTIC OUTLOOK

By Mark McLaughlin

Editor, Citizen-Observer

CAMERON---When Ira Sloan assumed the duties as Cameron Parks and Reservoirs Superintendent, there was no happier guy in town than Economic Development Director Lance Rains.

The jovial, multi-talented Rains had serve3d as interim Park Superintendent since the position vacated in July, and multi-tasked hios way through a busy summer of park upkeep and maintenance, while at the same time working to close a number of deals with developers to make fluid the city's ownership in the Cameron Industrial Park, the Cameron Regional Business Park and other similar issues.

When City Hall was vacated, he received a mandate from City Manager Steve Rasmussen…sell the Industrial Park to create funding for City Hall repairs.

The Gallatin Theater League acting veteran is just finishing up its fall production, still has the dark hair dye but his leaning into the job.

“Our first task was to identify our gathered properties received through demolitions and put them up for sale.” Rains said. “We moved on to finishing up the final details on the Cameron Cross Roads Industrial Park, which will result in construction of a vet clinic and construction of multi-family apartments.”

The housing project, projected to bring 32-40 new housing units to the north side of Cameron, is aimed at upper low-income housing residents and could house up to 150 people when completed.

Dr. Allee’s new Veterinary Clinic will be a much needed improvement for the veterinary practice.

And then comes the crown jewel, the 359-acre Cameron Regional Business Park, located near the hospital that carries a $5.5 million purchase price tag.

Currently zoned a CMP2 under zoning classification, Rains will take the Park’s designation to the Planning and Zoning and Board of Adjustment hearing this coming Tuesday, December 10.

“We will seek a rezoning classification of CMP2, which will put some limits on what can go there.” Rains said. “Translation…no slaughterhouses or chicken plants.”

The new designation will make the Park attractive to speculation buildings of business and office spaces in the area and is the one hang-up currently in place for interested buyers moving on the property.

“What will come in there won’t make a lot of noise, which will be appropriate due to its proximity to the hospital.” Rains said.

There are interested candidates for the space.

Once sold, the first $2 million off the top goes to pay back the Utilities department for the original loan used at the date of purchase to invest in the park. It is already prepped with utilities and street access.

All of Rains’ projects in selling available community assets have win-win-win implications for the City. New residents, more affordable housing, an expanded property tax base, and more local, small business revenue…oh, and a functioning headquarters for city government.

The remaining $3.5 million will go to City Hall renovations or whatever option the City chooses to pursue in re-housing the City Offices, which are currently located on the second floor of the Bank Midwest Building.

A Town Hall Meeting on December 16 at the YMCA theatre will allow citizens to offer their ideas and suggestions on the City's future direction.

The sale of the property and making the asset “fluid” allows the City to proceed with the project without any bond or further tax assessed on Cameron citizens.

Rains said the widening project on Bob Griffin Drive continues from Highway 69.

Rains said that long-term plans reflect Cameron’s proximity to the 2026 World Cup, coming to Kansas City.

“We will see out-of-country visitors flocking to the area, renting lighted soccer fields, filling hotel space, and bed and breakfasts.” Rains said. “This will be a huge shot in the arm to the City and we want to be prepared to capitalize on it.”

The economic impact on the area is projected to be $750,000 or more during the time the World Cup is in the area.

Rains is a Renaissance man with many talents, interests and a clever ability not to take himself too seriously.

A former Gallatin City Manager himself, Rains has the chops to get the job done, and he’s on it.