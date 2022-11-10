Power Force “breaks the chains” of sin at Passion Church revival

Members of the Power Force dropped by Passion Church for a demonstration of the strength of Jesus Christ’s message during a pair of performances Sunday.

The group, famous for demonstrating feats of strength while preaching the teachings of Jesus Christ raised more than $10,000, which will go to performances at area schools free of charge.

“When I was young, God made me strong. I used that gift to bring people to church. I started out, and got bigger and bigger. God gave me ideas to get people to church. People that need to hear the good news. It’s just a tool,” said John Jacobs, who founded the original Power Team in the late 1970s. During their decades of operation, the Power Team - now under the moniker of the Next Generation Power Force - held more than 3,000 appearances in more than 40 countries. They also made a cameo during an episode of “Walker Texas Ranger” starring famed martial artist Chuck Norris.

“Chuck Norris is a good friend of mine … I’ve been all over the world. This is one of the most amazing churches, Passion Church, I want to tell you, I was blown away,” Jacobs said.

Lonnie Hardy, reverend of Passion Church, said events like Sunday’s Power Force performances are great for bringing those with church life back into the fold. Even if they don’t choose to attend Passion Church, finding new ways to spread the message of Jesus Christ is more important than ever before.

“The idea is to reach our community, and give people hope who ain’t got any hope. That’s what the whole service was about, bringing hope to the hopeless. There is an answer in God,” Hardy said.